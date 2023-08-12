SIDEBAR
"One can hardly talk about women in prison without talking about childhood trauma and physical and sexual abuse," reported an article by just publics365 titled "Women in Prison: Twice as Likely to Have History of Abuse."
The "Correctional Association of New York" published the following facts about women and the criminal justice system:
- At least one in three girls in the United States is sexually abused by the time they reach the age of 18.
- Women in prison are twice as likely to report histories of physical or sexual abuse.
- Most women are behind bars because of nonviolent, drug-related offenses ... generally understood as "self-medication," to help them cope with the aftershocks of traumatic childhood experiences.
CADILLAC — Shantell DeBoer arrived in a designated interview room wearing prison orange. When Shirley Petersen arrived, DeBoer's face lit up and she rose to give her a hug. Petersen is the founder of Healing Private Wounds, a nonprofit dedicated to healing the trauma of sexual abuse. Last August she initiated a prison ministry to the women in the Wexford County jail.
DeBoer will be released from jail in October. Within days of this interview she was transferred to a rehab center for six weeks of treatment. She applied for and received permission to enter this facility during her incarceration. She is determined to break the cycle of dysfunction and chaos that has ruled her life.
"I know I should go to rehab even though I've been sober in here for a year," she said. "I'm going to need all the tools I can get to stay sober."
DeBoer wants to start a new life free of addiction. But she has tried and failed before.
"I was sober once before and then within 20 minutes of my release I was getting high again," she said. "There are temptations. But I'm growing. I don't want to be on a treadmill no more. I want to get places. I'm not that person I was a year ago."
DeBoer has a long history of drug-related convictions and incarcerations.
Her last conviction totaled 400 days. She started her sentence in Missaukee County and was transferred to the Wexford County jail on Jan. 21, 2023.
"I came over here bitter and hating the world," she said. "I had 300 days to go. I was still locked up. I didn't understand why. I hated everything."
Although the county jail is new, the cell blocks are stark — concrete block walls, stainless steel bunks, and a long steel table where meals are served. Although there are sky lights, the women can't see outside or breathe fresh air.
And then, during the harsh gloom of incarceration, this "group of ladies" started visiting. They came on Thursdays to offer a sexual abuse recovery group. They returned on Sundays for Bible study.
"Oh brother, it's the church ladies," DeBoer said when they first arrived. But there's not much to do all day in jail. So she stood at a distance and listened.
"By the second meeting I sat in," she said. "By the third, I was all in. I had a home. I felt different when they were here. I felt relieved that somebody actually cared if we got better or stayed in our turmoil. You can see it matters. It radiates off them. I wouldn't trade my time with the ladies on Thursday or Sunday for the world now. I got to know them. I trust them."
DeBoer started learning about God. She learned about love and forgiveness. And she began to confide in them and shared parts of her story, Petersen's recipe for starting the healing process. Petersen learned from personal experience that secrets make you sick. And that keeping secrets destroys lives. But it takes time for a victim of sexual abuse to be able to tell that story.
Healing Private Wounds volunteers visit once a week to offer group work to facilitate abuse recovery. Most facilitators are survivors who are trained to lead sessions with a professional counselor. Some women attend multiple sessions until they are ready to write their story and read it to the group. That is what they work toward — to stand up and tell their story. Years of shame and secrets need to be unlocked before this is possible.
What Got Me Here
"I haven't made peace with the trauma that got me here," DeBoer admitted. "My mom made some decisions when I was younger and chose her best friend before me."
As the interview progressed, DeBoer veered away and then returned to her story.
"What I don't understand — I was left in the woods," she said. "I probably shouldn't be alive."
DeBoer was 10 when her mom's "family friend" took her for a walk that eventually led to a house down a trail in the woods. When she was found, she was rushed to the hospital.
"My dad was devastated," she said. "I was daddy's princess. He came to the hospital … he was a truck driver. I lived in the semi with him for two years. I didn't want to go to school. I was traumatized."
In her early teens DeBoer started numbing her pain with alcohol and drugs.
"There's a reason I'm in here now," she said. "When my dad died I lost it. Four months later I lost my fiancé, the one who found me (in the woods) when I was 10. They both died and I checked out.
"I'm not a victim and I didn't consider myself a victim," she added. "I'm learning how to work through all that. I'm in the process of healing and I haven't made it there yet. Time does not heal. Unless you work on it. And if not, it's a time bomb. I'm tired of living in insanity, doing something over and over and getting the same result. I can't live like that. That's the biggest thing I took from the group work. If I want to change, I have to put in the work."
New Goals
When she is released in October, DeBoer hopes to save money to provide a home for her two grown daughters and a grandson.
"They still want to be in mom's home," she said. "They still want mom."
"When I get out, I will be going to the center (HPW). I don't have a vehicle up here or a place to live. Everything is in Kentucky but I can paint. I was a painter for 10 years. I rebuilt and flipped houses. I can pay off my fines."
Volunteers at the center will help when DeBoer is released. There are no local halfway houses. Many times women come to the center after being released from jail with no place to go. They often end up homeless and living in tents.
But DeBoer has a trailer filled with her stuff. And a Harley.
"My dad left me the Harley," she smiled. "I will have my brother come get my trailer and my Harley. Daddy's bike means everything to me."
