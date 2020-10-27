CADILLAC - At the Healing Private Wounds center, founder Shirley Petersen and volunteers provide services to walk-ins. Some days are quiet. But there are days when women get enough courage to ask for help. Their stories vary. Some are rape victims - some have experienced childhood sexual abuse or domestic abuse.
Trained counselors are ready to hear the stories and provide free follow-up services.
This year an anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 matching grant challenge to benefit HPW, a nonprofit that provides over 2,000 hours of services a year with a budget of $35,000 and about 40 volunteers.
In addition, HPW provides sexual abuse prevention education to more than 3,500 area students every year.
Funded by private donations and fund raising events, this challenge grant will help the organization continue its work.
The giving window for the matching grant is Nov. 1 through Dec. 1, 2020.
"Statistics tell us that suicide, domestic violence and sexual abuse cases have escalated during the time of isolation," said Petersen. "One of the methods we use to protect children is to provide sexual abuse awareness and prevention programs in area schools. This information is vital - the average age of a child being abused is 6-years-old."
Contributions can be made by check of through PayPal on the website, healingprivatewounds.org. Donations are tax deductible. The Healing Private Wounds center accepts walk-in inquiries and is located at 856 N. Mitchell St. in Cadillac. Volunteers are welcome to join the team.
