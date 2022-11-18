CADILLAC – Both north and southbound lanes on US-131 are now open after being closed down by a 20-vehicle pile up.
US-131 was closed south of M115 and north of 20 Mile for several hours after a multiple vehicle traffic accident occurred early Friday afternoon.
Osceola County Undersheriff Jed Avery said it seems the pile up began with two jackknifed semi trucks heading southbound on US-131. The stall caused several additional accidents. There were two minor injuries.
Avery said both a lack of visibility due to whiteout conditions and speed are presumed to be the root cause of the pileup.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Department were called out to the scene at approximately 1:59 p.m. Friday, followed by the Tustin Fire Department and LeRoy-Rose Lake Fire Department.
Avery said tow trucks from around the county were able to remove the vehicles as quickly as possible. He said several out-of-state drivers were taken to the Tustin Fire Department by the Mecosta-Osceola Transit Authority, organized by EMD Director Mark Watkins.
Avery said he and other members of the department will be taking a closer look at the accident next week to solidify details on exactly what happened.
More information will be posted when it becomes available.
