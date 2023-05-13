CADILLAC — After a year of serving the Cadillac area, North Arrow ABA Services celebrated finally having a physical location Friday, May 12.
Helping kids with autism and their families with learning opportunities in social skills, family training, communication and more, North Arrow provides services with the goal of children gaining greater independence
“Our goal is to have (clients) be the most independent people they can be in the community,” Clinical Director of Cadillac Programs Brooke House said.
When North Arrow first expanded into the area from Traverse City, it was operating mainly with home therapy sessions. Though this is a service still offered to area families, House is excited to have a place of operations.
“Before we did a lot of home sessions,” she said. “Which has its own benefits, but it is nice to be able to have a place with all the other peers and staff coming together and developing groups based on that to build different skills.”
Now at 112 Spruce Street in Cadillac, community members got a chance to talk with House and other members of the North Arrow staff and see the new facility.
“It warms my heart to see so many people turn out and see what we are all about,” she said. “Everyone worked so hard to get this all up and running and it is just so nice to be able to share it.”
Currently, the Cadillac location helps between 15 and 20 people between the ages of 2 and 18 years old, with the largest demographic being in the elementary to middle school range.
Looking to the future, House hopes to utilize the community and location to continue to grow the program to develop much needed life skills like social interactions and money transactions.
“We are so lucky to be in a community that is so understanding and willing to help out,” House said.
