TRAVERSE CITY — A 45-year-old North Carolina woman recently was arraigned in Grand Traverse County’s 86th District Court for allegedly stabbing her mother after a camping trip to the Upper Peninsula.
Jami Faye Evans was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a knife, for her connection with an incident on July 14 in Grand Traverse County’s Mayfield Township. If convicted, Evans faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Evans is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 8:30 p.m. on July 14, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded to a stabbing on the side of South M-37 Highway near KOA Campground in Grand Traverse County’s Mayfield Township. Police said troopers arrived on the scene and spoke with the people involved in the incident and witnesses.
The investigation revealed a mother, daughter and two grandchildren had gone on a camping trip to the Upper Peninsula and were returning to the mother’s home in Mesick.
Police said the daughter, identified as Evans, and her children usually visit Michigan during the summer to see her mother. The mother a 64-year-old Mesick woman, alleged she and Evans had been arguing the entire trip, according to police.
Things escalated during the return trip and police said Evans lit a cigarette in the backseat. Police said Evans refused to extinguish it and the Mesick woman pulled over to confront her daughter. That is when police said the stabbing occurred.
The knife, a 3-inch folding knife, was recovered at the scene and Evans was arrested and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail pending her arraignment in District Court.
The Mesick woman was treated by Blair Township EMS and transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for treatment of a laceration on her forearm.
The court issued a 10% of $10,000 cash or surety bond and Evans is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 5.
