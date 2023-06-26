North Country CISMA targeting nuisance, dangerous invasive plant species

In this picture from the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area some Phragmites can be seen in Osceola County. The North Country CISMA will be utilizing some Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding through the U.S. Forest Service to collaborate with the Michigan Department of Transportation to manage Phragmites in MDOT right-of-ways. In addition to that funding, Cargill Corporation has awarded North Country CISMA $15,000 to perform a survey and control Phragmites within Osceola County.