North Country CISMA targeting nuisance, dangerous invasive plant species

CADILLAC — With summer officially here, the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area is taking on some projects that will help combat invasive species within the area.
The North Country CISMA will be utilizing some Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding through the U.S. Forest Service to collaborate with the Michigan Department of Transportation to manage Phragmites in MDOT right-of-ways. The funding will allow for the CISMA to treat Phragmites on private properties adjacent to infested right-of-ways, which will keep phragmites from moving further into the interior of lands outside of the right-of-way. It also will help minimize re-infestations of the right-of-ways from adjacent land.
Phragmites is a perennial wetland grass that can grow to 15 feet in height. While Phragmites australis is native to Michigan, an invasive variety of Phragmites is becoming widespread and is threatening the ecological health of wetlands and the Great Lakes coastal shoreline, according to the Michigan Department of Great Lakes and Energy.
Invasive Phragmites create tall, dense stands that degrade wetlands and coastal areas by crowding out native plants and animals, blocking shoreline views, reducing access for swimming, fishing and hunting and can create fire hazards from dry plant material.
In addition to that funding, Cargill Corporation has awarded North Country CISMA $15,000 to perform a survey and control Phragmites within Osceola County. In 2023, the CISMA will survey 409 linear miles of roadsides in the southeast portion of Osceola County and perform control work on all known occurrences of Phragmites within the county.
Another invasive species will be targeted this summer within Wexford, Lake and Missaukee counties — wild parsnip. With funding from the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program, North Country CISMA will survey 602 linear miles of roadsides within those three aforementioned counties.
Wild parsnip poses a threat to human health, as the sap of this plant, if allowed to touch human skin, will often lead to severe burning. The chemical in the sap of wild parsnip is classified as phytophototoxic, which means the sap of wild parsnip contains components that impact the skin’s natural protection against ultraviolet light.
When skin that has come into contact with this sap is exposed to sunlight, the burning occurs. Before any blistering happens, there will usually first be intense localized pain. Within 24 hours blisters will appear and the burn will reach its peak in 48 to 72 hours, before finally scabbing over. These burns will often lead to scarring.
This summer’s project represents a three-mile buffer outside of the current known inventory of wild parsnip within the region. The goal is to locate and treat outlier populations, preventing them from spreading and forming into new source populations.
The North County CISMA, which serves Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties, is comprised of people and groups concerned about invasive species within a certain geographical area.
Since the group formed in 2015, the focus has been inventorying the invasive species already in the area, educating the public on possible future invasive species and how to keep those species out of our lakes and forests.
