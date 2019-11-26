MANISTEE — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury crash Saturday involving a semitrailer hauling logs and a North Flight EMS ambulance.
Deputies were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash that occurred on 13 Mile Road at Healy Lake Road in Manistee County’s Springdale Township. The preliminary investigation of the crash showed the semitrailer was traveling on 13 Mile Road and was unable to stop at the intersection of Healy Lake Road. As a result, police said it struck the ambulance which was northbound on Healy Lake Road on a non-emergent transport to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Following the initial collision, the ambulance overturned, which caused extensive damage to the vehicle and injured the occupants. The semitrailer struck a power pole. As a result of the crash, the patient in the ambulance was transferred to another vehicle and transported to the Traverse City hospital.
The medic in the ambulance was transferred to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital for evaluation. The semitrailer driver was uninjured in the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and the crash remains under investigation.
