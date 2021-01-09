MANTON — The public is invited to a meeting Monday to discuss the merger between Northflight EMS and Mobile Medical Response.
Shelly Bigelow, who serves as a trustee on both the Greenwood Township and Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department boards, said the merger has raised some questions about the potential impacts on response times in the northernmost part of the county.
In particular, Bigelow said some residents and fire department personnel have questions about current staffing levels and the operation of the "on-call" ambulance that had formerly been stationed in the Manton area.
Scheduled to be present at the meeting is a representative of MMR, a couple county commissioners and the supervisors of Colfax and Greenwood townships.
Bigelow said they'll be clearing out the Colfax-Greenwood fire barn in order to accommodate meeting attendees. She said in order to be COVID-compliant, they may move the meeting outside if enough people show up.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. during the regularly scheduled Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department board meeting. The Colfax-Greenwood fire barn is located at 4950 N 31 Road.
