CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare has been in the process of "consolidating" NorthFlight ground services with Mobile Medical Response (MMR).
After the merger, the Saginaw-based ambulance service will be owned by Munson Healthcare, Covenant Health System and the St. Mary's health system.
The intention behind the merger is to help area patients.
MMR is about eight times the size of NorthFlight Ground, according to Mark Deponio, senior vice president of Munson Healthcare, who talked to the Cadillac News about the merger.
"MMR has resources that are kind of commensurate or consistent with their scale," Deponio said, citing electronic health care records, vehicle maintenance, dispatch and staff training.
NorthFlight Ground does about 15,000 transfers annually compared to MMR's 120,000.
"We're confident that what this will do is actually bring more EMS resources to Northern Michigan, not less," Deponio said in response to a question about whether merging ownership with out-of-area partners could result in fewer services to this area.
Deponio said Munson wouldn't be pursuing the merger if executives didn't believe that the outcome would be better for area residents.
There is a contingency in the contract so that, if that turns out not to be the case, Munson can get out of the partnership.
"It's a contingency that we think is very, very unlikely, but the most responsible thing to do is to anticipate that and build it into an agreement," Deponio said. "And we did that."
If you're worried that your insurance won't cover an ambulance service based out of the Saginaw area, you can probably stop worrying.
Munson's assessment is that there will be minimal, if any, impact to the out-of-pocket costs to northern Michigan residents.
"MMR is stepping into the footprint of NorthFlight MMR," Deponio said. Most of the insurers with which Munson already works are Medicare, Medicaid, Blue Cross, Priority Health and some others.
"MMR has contracts with all of those providers ... They're just sort of stepping into kind of the same sort of terms and arrangements that we have," he said.
The merger only impacts the ground service; helicopter, or AeroMed services, are not part of the merger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.