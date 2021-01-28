North Lake Correctional Facility corporate office responds to Biden announcement

CADILLAC — In a series of announcements aimed at addressing systemic racism, President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that he'd be directing the Department of Justice to refrain from renewing contracts with private prisons.
"The Executive Order directs the Attorney General to decline to renew contracts with privately operated criminal facilities, a step we started to take at the end of the Obama administration and was reversed under the previous administration," President Biden said in remarks that were streamed online. "This is the first step to stop corporations from profiting off of incarceration, that is less humane and less safe as the studies show. It is just the beginning of my administration's plan to address systemic problems in our criminal justice system."
GEO Group, which owns the North Lake Correctional Facility in Lake County, disagrees with the president's position.
"Today’s Executive Order is a solution in search of a problem. For more than three decades, our company has provided high-quality services under a private-public partnership with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. During this timeframe, our facilities, which are newer and more modern than the generally older government-run prisons, have helped the BOP meet the significant overcrowding challenges facing the federal prison system," a GEO Group spokesperson said via an emailed comment to the Cadillac News. "Our facilities have almost exclusively housed non-citizen criminal aliens convicted of federal crimes, thus allowing government-run facilities to care for U.S. citizens without significant overcrowding challenges."
The North Lake Correctional facility has been billed as just such a prison; when the facility reopened, officials said it would house non-citizen criminal aliens who could be subject to deportation after their sentences were complete.
The correctional facility, just north of Baldwin, has opened and closed a few times over the years.
The facility reopened in October of 2019. At the time, the facility was expected to hire more than 200 people. As of Tuesday, the facility has 305 jobs.
"Given the recent decline in federal prison populations, in part due to the COVID pandemic, the BOP had already announced steps over the last four months to not renew expiring contracts with private sector operators. Given the steps the BOP had already announced, today’s Executive Order merely represents a political statement, which could carry serious negative unintended consequences, including the loss of hundreds of jobs and negative economic impact for the communities where our facilities are located, which are already struggling economically due to the COVID pandemic," the GEO Group spokesperson said. "Additionally, limiting the federal government’s options to deal with potential overcrowding challenges in the future could result in worsening and unsafe conditions for the men and women in federal custody.‘
The North Lake Correctional Facility's contract runs through the end of September 2022.
