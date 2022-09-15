North Star Quilt Guild show returns this weekend at The Wex

CADILLAC — Hold onto your needles, because the North Star Quilt Guild quilt show is returning Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Wexford Civic Center.
The show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes a $5 admission fee. In previous years, the show has been held at Cadillac Middle School, but due to ongoing construction will be taking place at The Wex for the first time.
Guild President Jean Wright said there will be about 131 quilts on display at this year’s show, and they demonstrate a wide range of skill sets and styles. Throughout the event, Wright said attendees can cast their vote for the top quilts on display.
Awards will be handed out for eight different categories, including an overall best in show. To keep the competition fair, Wright said the names of the quilters will not be attached to their work, so everything is based on visuals.
Aside from just quilting for fun, the guild’s mission is to provide handmade quilts for members of the community, including newborn babies at Munson Hospital. Many guild members have been quilting with the group for decades, but others are brand new to the art, adding variety to what will be on display Saturday.
Concessions provided by The Wex will be available for purchase during the show. In addition to quilt displays, Wright said they’ve invited a number of craft and home goods vendors to sell their items for the duration of the event.
Raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 apiece and will be drawn Saturday afternoon to pick the winners of a queen size blanket quilt and a tapestry quilt for displaying on the wall.
Those looking to get their hands on some new quilting tools and literature can take part in a white elephant gift exchange, which will also take place alongside the quilt displays.
Although the event is quilt-centric, Wright said it isn’t only for people who like to quilt. A few years ago, Wright took two of her friends, who she said had never even touched a needle, to a quilt show in Grand Rapids, and were amazed at the quality of the workmanship. She expects that many other non-quilters will feel the same.
“It’s an art form, and what you can do with fabric and thread and needle will open people’s eyes, I think, to what the possibilities are with fabric as a medium,” she said. “People that enjoy going to an art museum, I would think that they would also enjoy seeing the quilts.”
Funds that are collected through raffle tickets and admissions fees will go toward the purchase of new quilting supplies for the guild, which Wright said can then be used to make more quilts for the community until their next show.
