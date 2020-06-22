CADILLAC — Friday rides were getting ready to run at the Wexford County Fairgrounds.
The rides were a teaser for what was to come later this summer at the Northern District Fair. It also was a way for Native Amusements to set up rides, games and fair food vendors at the Wexford County Fairgrounds to generate some revenues as the region slowly reopens due to COVID-19.
Thursday, however, what some may have thought to be inevitable happened. The Northern District Fair Association unanimously voted to cancel the fair for 2020 and vowed to return in 2021, according to NDF Fair Association President Ted Meyer. The announcement was shared on the fair’s Facebook page.
In the post, it said, “It was a tough decision and it was done with a lot of research and thought, but unfortunately we have decided to cancel the Northern District Fair for 2020. The main reason is that getting sponsors is near impossible due to business being closed because of COVID-19. We will see you in 2021.‘
Friday Meyer said the Facebook page post summed up the reason the fair was canceled. It wasn’t directly due to the pandemic, but indirectly.
“It is pretty much the sponsorships. It takes money to put on the fair and with COVID there were not enough sponsorships to put on a decent fair,‘ Meyer said.
He said with local businesses closed the past few months and struggling to remain open, the fair couldn’t ask people for money when they are struggling. He said people in the area need to go out and support their neighbors who own businesses.
Although the fair is canceled, Meyer said there is a chance for events to be held throughout the summer.
The fairgrounds and its grandstand have already hosted demolition derbies and currently is hosting the carnival. Meyer said both of those could return later in the summer. He also said there is work being done to see if the fairgrounds can host flea markets on two separate weekends in August.
If interest is there for both weekends, Aug. 14-16 and Aug. 21-23, Meyer said they will happen.
“If we have enough interest we will do it. We will use it as a fundraiser for the 2021 fair,‘ he said.
As for the current carnival at the fairgrounds, Tim Jacobs, owner, and operator of Native Amusements, said the event started Thursday and will continue through June 28.
Jacobs said his company is following all the recommendations of the Michigan Festival Association and recommendations for sanitation.
That includes two employees who will be in charge of sanitizing the rides throughout the day as well as sanitation stations throughout the midway and at the entrance of each ride, according to Jacobs. He also said the rides, games, and food vendors will be spaced out so there is never a large group of people in the same area.
