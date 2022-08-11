CADILLAC — The Northern District Fair returns Monday with a few new activities, and old favorites.
This year’s fair runs Aug. 15-20 at the Wexford County Fairgrounds, and each day is jam packed with rides, games, animals, competitions and grandstand events.
Several first-time events have been added to the 2022 fair schedule, including harness racing, live music and a chili cookoff. A rodeo was previously scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18, but has been cancelled. Another event will take its place, but it has not yet been announced.
Family Fun Tyme Amusements have also taken over as midway provider for the fair. Rides and games will run from noon to 11 p.m.
Harness Racing will be held Monday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a $5 admission fee.
Live music will be held Wednesday, Aug. 17, in the grandstand and will feature Samantha Crawford, Sam Cronkhite and Meg Gunia’s Music.
Grandstand events will conclude Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19, with a Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. with a $12 admission fee.
Events for kids will be available at the Civic Center Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. Open sew will also be available Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 7 p.m.
Back again this year are 4-H exhibits, quilt show and pie contest. Exhibits are open through the week along with the animal barns. The quilt show kicks off Monday at 9 a.m., and judging for the pie contest is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.
A full schedule of events for this year’s Northern District Fair is as follows:
Saturday, Aug. 13
3-6 p.m. — Drop off Civic Center entries
Sunday, Aug. 14
7 a.m. — Animal Barns open for entries
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Pullorum Testing of Poultry
NOTE: NO Pullorum Testing after 1 p.m.
3-7 p.m. — Drop off Civic Center entries
6 p.m. — Mandatory animal exhibitor meeting (by Large Animal Barn)
6 p.m. — All Animals must be in assigned pens
Monday, Aug. 15
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. — All animal barns open
9 a.m. — Civic Center judging
(NOTE: Civic Center is Closed all day Monday for judging)
9 a.m. — Quilt Show judging
9 a.m. — All Swine classes judged
3 p.m. — All Sheep/Goat/Beef/Dairy Beef classes judged
4 p.m. — 4-H at 4 (Fun events for kids in the Civic Center)
6-8 p.m. — Harness Racing
Tuesday, Aug. 16
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. — All animal barns open
9 a.m. — Youth Horse Show
9 a.m. — All Poultry judging
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Differently-abled/Special Needs day in the barns.
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Civic Center open
1-7 p.m. — Open Sew in the Civic Center
Noon to 11 p.m. — Midway opens ($25 wristband)
4 p.m. — 4-H at 4 (Fun events for kids in the Civic Center)
6-8 p.m. — Harness Racing ($5)
Wednesday, Aug. 17
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. — All animal barns open
9 a.m. — All Rabbit judging
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Civic Center open
Noon to 11 p.m. — Midway opens ($25 wristbands)
1-7 p.m. — Open Sew in the Civic Center
2 p.m. — Pie Baking Contest judging
4 p.m. — 4-H at 4 (Fun events for kids in the Civic Center)
6 p.m. — Local Music Spotlight at the Fair (w/107.9 FM) ($10)
6 p.m. — Youth Market Livestock Sale (at the Barns)
Thursday, Aug. 18
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. — All animal barns open
9 a.m. — Open Horse Show
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Civic Center opens
Noon to 11 p.m. — Midway opens KID’S DAY ($15 kid’s wristband)
1-7 p.m. — Open Sew in the Civic Center
2 p.m. — 1st Annual Chili Cookoff (in Civic Center)
4 p.m. — 4-H at 4 (Fun events for kids in the Civic Center)
6 p.m. — Youth Showmanship Sweepstakes
Friday, Aug. 19
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. — All animal barns open
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Civic Center opens
11 a.m. — Quilt Show People’s Choice ribbons awarded (Civic Center)
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Differently-abled/Special Needs Day in the BARNS!
Noon to 11 p.m. — Midway opens — Special Needs (noon to 2 p.m.)
1-7 p.m. — Open Sew in the Civic Center
4 p.m. — 4-H at 4 (Fun events for kids in the Civic Center)
5-7 p.m. — Farm Bureau Chicken BBQ
7 p.m. — TNT Demo Derby (Grandstand) ($12)
Saturday, Aug. 20
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. — All animal barns open
Afternoon (TBA) — 4-H Bullseye Bash Archery Competition (Civic Center Ice Arena)
10 a.m. — Ag Olympics in the Barn area. OPEN TO EVERYONE!!
Noon to 8 p.m. — Civic Center Open
Noon to 11 p.m. — Midway Opens ($25 wristbands)
5 p.m. — Youth Awards presentation (in the Civic)
7 p.m. — TNT Demo Derby (Grandstand) ($12)
Sunday, Aug. 21
7 a.m. to 1 p.m. — All animal exhibits must be picked up and barns cleaned
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — All Civic Center exhibits must be picked up
