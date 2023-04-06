CADILLAC — The Northern District Fair hasn’t been up to par in recent years but Bob Moot said that is going to change.
While Moot and the other members of the Northern District Fair Board are committed to bringing it up to par, it will require community support, he said. Without it, the fair will never succeed.
“We have been having a lot of issues with different aspects of the fair. We are looking for community support,” he said. “We are trying to bring in new things, but we need support.”
He said every member of the fair board wants the fair to be good, but it has been hard to drum up support. While a global pandemic didn’t help, he said the fair board has had a rough time trying to get any traction in gaining community support. The fair has a Facebook page, but that hasn’t been the cure for what ails the fair in terms of exposure.
He said the fair board is trying to rebuild the event, including bringing events and having a bigger carnival. That all takes financial support and volunteers to help run things.
Moot said the fair board wants the community’s input on what they would like to see happen with the fair. Moot said the public is welcome to come to the upcoming fair board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 12. The board meets on the second Wednesday of each month at the Northern District Fair office located at the Wexford County Fairgrounds.
“We will be discussing everything. It’s an open meeting and I would appreciate all community input,” he said. “I’m not saying we will be able to accomplish everything, because it all costs money, but the main thing is we want input from the community.”
This year the fair is scheduled to take place from Aug. 14 through Aug. 19. So far, events include harness racing, Micro Wrestling, demolition derby, the carnival, a pie baking contest, animal exhibits and animal auctions. Moot also said the plan is to have a kids’ day on the Wednesday of fair week, where everything will cost $1, including entry into the fair.
For more information about the Northern District Fair go to northerndistrictfair.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.