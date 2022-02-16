CADILLAC — Larry Walsh said he remembers fondly a time when the Northern District Fair was huge.
As president of the Northern District Fair Board, Walsh would like to be part of the solution that brings the fair back to its previous stature. As a kid growing up in McBain, he remembered the fair being something that held your attention for a few hours and, most importantly, was fun. It hasn’t been that way for a while, according to Walsh.
Walsh said he isn’t one to point fingers, but he is a person who is not opposed to hard work. He said he is ready to make the Northern District Fair great once again. Last year, he was on the board as the vice president and decided to run for president. He knew some things needed to be different and with support from other board members he took that position over in November.
“We brought in a few new board members and we are trying to get fresh ideas. We are going to be bringing back harness racing, which hasn’t been at the fair for like 23 or 24 years,” he said. “That is coming back for sure, and we are bringing back a rodeo to fair week.”
He said there were complaints from the public regarding the fair and Walsh said the board heard them. One complaint, in particular, was with the amusement company of the past few years. As a result, Walsh said, the previous amusement company was told its service was not needed moving forward.
Although Walsh and the fair board were prepared to move forward with no amusement rides in the short term, he said he believes they have found a company that will work.
“I went to a fair convention in January in Grand Rapids. A lot of companies are booked for a while, so we are in the spur of the moment trying to find a ride company,” he said. “There is a ride company we are looking at that is better than what we had before. Now we are making sure the ride company can do what they say they can.”
Walsh said the search continues for an amusement company, but he also is hopeful the company they are currently planning on working with will be the one to get a great response from the fair-goers. If that happens, then this relationship will continue.
A new look Northern District Fair also needed to start at the board level, according to Walsh. He said new board members were brought in with the hope the new members also would bring in fresh ideas. So far, Walsh said he believes that is happening.
The fair week will have a new look as harness racing will be making its return to the Northern District Fair for the first time in nearly a quarter-century. He also said a rodeo will be an evening of entertainment in the grandstands during the fair week. Walsh also said there will be the classic TNT derbies that always seem to be crowd favorites during the week.
He also said there will be a battle of the band and they will see how that works. Of course, there will be animal exhibits and animal barns.
“I haven’t given an outlook past this year. My main focus is to make the fair better than it was last year. Once we get that established, we can look forward to 2023,” he said.
It should come as no surprise that it takes money to put events in the grandstand and to hire ride companies, which means there is a need for community sponsors. Walsh said it has been hard in the past few years to get sponsors. COVID didn’t help, but neither did the past iterations of the fair.
For that reason, Walsh said he also is working hard to regain the respect of the community. It has been tough, but he is working to make the fair great again. He again is not opposed to hard work.
“We are a fair that runs on our sponsors and the more we get the better the fair can be,” he said. “It is looking better than it was, but we still have a lot of work to do. With the new board and fresh ideas, I see it happening. It may not be there this year, but it will be better than last year.”
This year the fair is scheduled for the week of Aug. 14 through Aug. 20.
