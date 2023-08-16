Schedule of events Wednesday, Aug. 16 • 9 a.m. — Rabbit judging. • 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Civic Center Still Exhibits open. • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Open Sew in the Civic Center. • 2 p.m. Pie Baking Contest judging. Register pies from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. • 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Midway opens. $1 rides all day. • 6 p.m. —Youth Market Livestock Auction at the animal barns. Thursday, Aug. 17 • 9 a.m. — Open Horse Show • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Open Sew in the Civic Center. • 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Civic Center Still Exhibits open. • 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Midway opens. $30 wrist bands. • 6 p.m. —Youth Showmanship Sweepstakes. • 7 p.m. — Micro Wrestling. $15 at grandstand/$12 online. Friday, Aug. 18 • 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Civic Center Still Exhibits open. • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Open Sew in the Civic Center. • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Differently-abled/Special Needs Day in the barns • Noon to 10 p.m. — Midway opens. $30 wrist bands. • 5 to 7 p.m. — Farm Bureau Chicken BBQ • 5:30 p.m. — Ag Olympics at the Barns. Open to all kids. • 8 p.m. — TNT Demo Derby. $15 grandstand entry. Saturday, Aug. 19 • 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Civic Center Still Exhibits open. • Noon to 10 p.m. — Midway opens. Kids day. Noon to 4 p.m. wristbands are $20 and after 4 p.m. they are $30. • 5 p.m. — Youth Awards presentation at the barns. • 7 p.m. — TNT Demo Derby. $15 grandstand entry.
CADILLAC — The Northern District Fair was picking up steam Tuesday as the Midway opened, but for kids like Quinlan Newcomb, fair week is all about the animals.
While Monday belonged to swine, sheep, goats, beef and dairy cows, Tuesday was about the horses and poultry. Quinlan, however, was busy on both days. He brought four cows, two pigs and two turkeys to the fair, while his sister brought bunnies and chickens.
Quinlan’s says started at 7 a.m. and cleaning the pens and feeding the animals followed by showing the animals at 9 a.m. After that, Quinlan said it is back to caring for his animals, which means cleaning the pens and making sure they have what they need.
“It’s been busy,” he said.
With the final animal judging and livestock auction occurring Wednesday, the Northern District Fair will shift its focus from youth-showing events to events at the grandstand.
Highlights include Micro Wrestling and TNT Demolition Derbies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.