CADILLAC — After COVID-19 canceled the event in 2020, the Northern District Fair is returning.
The 2021 version of the Northern District Fair and the annual August tradition looks to bring what it always does — animals, rides and entertainment. This year, the fair is going strong from Aug. 15 through Aug. 21.
While the livestock will be moved in Sunday night, the events don’t really start until Monday with various judging events in the animal barns and the kid’s pedal pull and veteran’s salute in the grandstand. The midway also opens.
Tuesday the midway opens and the sounds of the rides and smells of the fair food will fill the air. The Grandstand also will have a new event — the TNT Barrel Races/Side-by-sides and Demo Cars and Trucks.
It’s not the normal barrel racing with horses and riders but rather trucks and side-by-sides. There will be two truck classes, two side-by-side classes, two bomber classes with SUVs or derby cars.
Wednesday and Thursday will be filled with events, including more livestock judging, pie baking contest, livestock market sales, and garden tractor pulls in the grandstand.
To close the week, there will be the Farm Bureau chicken BBQ on Friday and a demolition derby on both Friday and Saturday.
For more information about the weeklong event go to www.northerndistrictfair.org.
