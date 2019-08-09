CADILLAC — Driving somebody new to Cadillac up Mitchell Street often results in a question as you pass the yellow buildings and green space amid a strip of banks, a pharmacy, car dealerships.
"What's that?" they ask.
Monday, the fairgrounds will serve their classic purpose: hosting a fair.
Northern District Fair, which runs Monday Aug. 12 through Saturday, Aug. 17, has fair standards on its schedule, according to its website. Organizers did not return a request for comment Thurday.
Quilts, critters and tractors are the stars of a few of the fair's competitions.
But families without any particular skill or interest in animal husbandry or tractor pulls will still find plenty to amuse them.
There's the midway, for starters. You'll find rides, snacks and games there. The midway opens at 3 p.m. on Tuesday and costs $10 for an armband.
Or you can spectate.
You can also listen to music; bands will play for free in the grandstand on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 7-9 p.m. (Top Shelf, Cambio and Luke Warm and the Not So Hots, respectively).
The grandstand is also home to the competitions for stuff with motors.
Wednesday has the West MI Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, Unique Motor Spots Demo Derby at the same time. Attending either will set you back $10.
