CADILLAC — The Northern District Fair kicked off the fair week with judging for market swine, sheep, goat and beef classes Monday.
The morning spotlight shined on the swine as local 4-Hers were working on their showmanship. The afternoon belonged to the sheep, goats and cows. To see what is happening the rest of the week including in the grandstand and with the midway check out the schedule below.
2019 Northern District Fair Schedule of Events
Tuesday, Aug. 13
• All day — Quilt show in Wexford County Civic Center
• 9 a.m. — Youth Horse Show
• 9 a.m. — Poultry Classes
• 3 p.m.-close — Midway opens $10 armbands
• 7-9 p.m. — Cambio in Grandstand, no charge
Wednesday, Aug. 14
• All day — Quilt show in Wexford County Civic Center
• 9 a.m. — Rabbit classes
• 10 a.m. — Judging for Dairy classes
• 1-9 p.m. — Wexford County Civic Center open
• 2 p.m. — Pie contest judging
• 2 p.m.-close — Midway opens, $1 per ride all day
• 6 p.m.— Market livestock sale
• 7 p.m. — West MI Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull in Grandstand, $10 admission
Thursday, Aug. 15
• All day — Quilt Show in Wexford County Civic Center
• 9 a.m. — Open horse show
• 1-9 p.m. — Wexford County Civic Center open
• 2 p.m. — Midway open
• 2-10 p.m. — Kids Day armband specials
• 6:30 p.m. — Showmanship sweepstakes
• 7-9 p.m. — Luke Warm and the Not So Hots in Grandstand, no charge
Friday, Aug. 16
• All day — Quilt show in Wexford County Civic Center
• Noon-close — Midway open
• 1-9 p.m. — Wexford County Civic Center open
• 5-7 p.m. — Farm Bureau Chicken Barbecue
• 7 p.m. — Unique Motor Spots Demo Derby in Grandstands, $10 admission
Saturday, Aug. 17
• All day — Quilt Show in Wexford County Civic Center
• 10 a.m. — AG Olympics — open to the public
• Noon-close — Midway open
• 1-9 p.m. — Wexford County Civic Center open
• 5 p.m. — Exhibitor potluck and trophy presentations in Wexford County Civic Center
• 7 p.m. — Unique Motor Sports Demo Derby in Grandstands, $10 admission
