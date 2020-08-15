Northern District Fair to hold virtual animal auction next week

CADILLAC — Beginning Monday, a part of the annual Northern District Fair will be online.
On June 18, the Northern District Fair Association unanimously voted to cancel the fair for 2020 and vowed to return in 2021. At the time, NDF Fair Association President Ted Meyer said the fair was canceled due to a lack of sponsorships and not COVID-19 directly. But it would be hard to argue the pandemic didn’t play a role in why there was a lack of sponsorships.
The announcement was shared earlier this summer on the fair’s Facebook page.
Although the carnival and nightly events in the grandstand are part of the allure of the fair, the annual event also is a prime opportunity for youth in Wexford and surrounding counties to showcase and sell their 4-H and National FFA Organization projects.
Earlier this summer the Wexford County Michigan State University Extension office and the Cadillac Area Livestock Council announced they were going to team up to provide an online platform to support youth in their 4-H and FFA experience. It also would allow longtime traditions to continue.
“Area youth have poured their time, energy, and resources into raising animals for the Northern District Fair,‘ Karie Saxton, Wexford County 4-H Program Coordinator said. “I am so pleased we can partner to offer this virtual showcase and auction for their animals. It’s not the same as a ‘normal’ fair, but it is a great way to gain experience and to grow skills.‘
Potential buyers interested in supporting exhibitors can bid on items from Aug 17-19, with the auction closing at 8 p.m. on Aug. 19. The Cadillac Area Livestock Council and MSU Extension are partnering with two area food banks to support families in the community who are food insecure. The virtual auction buyers may donate their purchases to this organization to provide a vital source of protein.
Potential bidders will be able to see the auction and bid on animals at NDF2020.fairentry.com. Although the auction link was live beginning Thursday with a sample sale, there are no tangible items for sale. Potential buyers, however, can create their accounts, log in, and see what the auction will look like. The actual livestock auction will go live at 9 a.m. Aug. 17.
One change this year is animals are sold by the head, not by the pound. When a person bids, they will be bidding a price for the whole animal.
Directions for creating buyer accounts can be found on the Wexford County 4-H Facebook page or by contacting Saxton at saxtonka@msu.edu.
