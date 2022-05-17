Northern Lakes CMH could be dissolved if Grand Traverse Co. leaves partnership

The future of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health could be determined Wednesday when the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners decides whether it wants to leave the entity.
While the decision is for Grand Traverse County only, the seven-member board also could decide the entity’s fate in Crawford, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford counties.
Although the duration of the agreement between the six counties is perpetual, according to the authority’s enabling resolution, it can be dissolved if any of the member counties pass a resolution to do so by a majority of the board of commissioners. An official notice also must be given from the county commissioners to the state department of community health, according to the authority’s enabling resolution.
Once the resolution to dissolve membership is received by the state department of community health, the authority’s enabling resolution states the date of termination of the authority shall be one year following that notice’s receipt. That is, however, unless the director of community health consents to earlier termination.
In the interim, between notification and official termination, the county seeking to dissolve its members shall continue participation in the community mental health services program according to the enabling agreement in good faith. Upon the termination of participation by any county, the entire authority will be dissolved on the effective date of termination.
On May 4, Grand Traverse commissioners voted to pursue terminating its relationship with Northern Lakes. If the action proceeds, the authority will cease to exist as an entity and all six counties will have one year to build new mental health systems, including new agreements and legal structures to provide behavioral health services as required by law.
Dissatisfaction with Northern Lakes expressed by Grand Traverse county is mostly connected with services provided to inmates of the Grand Traverse County Jail and the feeling that more services are needed, according to Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Interim Chief Executive Officer Joanie Blamer.
She said if Grand Traverse County does opt to leave the authority, all six counties will have to find a new way to provide the mental health services they are responsible for. They can do it alone or they can partner with any other contiguous counties.
Blamer said one of her biggest fears if Grand Traverse County votes to leave the Authority is the impact it could have on staffing. Currently, staffing issues are already a problem and those could intensify if Northern Lakes has to dissolve. Ultimately, Blamer said it could impact Northern Lakes’ ability to provide services.
“To lose any staff is a challenge and what staff would want to stay with an agency that is thinking about dissolving,” she said.
While she believes Grand Traverse County is serious about leaving the authority, she also hopes that they can hold off on dissolving their membership and try to work things out.
Wexford County Administrator/Equalization Director Joe Porterfield said he has been in contact with Blamer about the possibility of Northern Lakes’ dissolution. He said before the formation of Northern Lakes, Wexford County was involved in a community mental health authority with Crawford, Missaukee and Roscommon counties and a partnership with those entities could be a solution if Grand Traverse County does move forward with dissolving its membership with Northern Lakes.
“We would like to keep things as they are, but if Grand Traverse County chooses to go their own way, we will have to figure it out,” he said.
He said it is too early to tell if this will raise the cost to provide mental health services for the county, but it is a possibility. That will only be determined once a Grand Traverse County votes to leave, a feasible option is determined and it is determined what funding is available from state and federal sources to help with the formation of the new authority.
While there also could be an opportunity to expand services in Wexford County, Porterfield said it is too early to tell if that could happen.
“I would hope we could do that. Mental health is a serious issue in Northern Michigan, and an issue we all think we need to do more, but we have to figure out how to fund it,” he said.
Missaukee County Administrator/Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Vogel said she has been paying attention to what was happening since Grand Traverse County’s May 4 meeting. She said it was her understanding that Grand Traverse wasn’t 100% happy with Northern Lakes, but she wasn’t sure of the extent of that unhappiness.
“From our end, we are watching this closely. Providing community mental health is important and our jail uses these services every day,” she said. “They are important services and an important subject.”
