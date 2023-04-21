• May 4: Letting go of the heavy backpack: working through difficult situations. Learn how to communicate in a positive way to help others. Learn techniques how to handle situations where people might become angry, or behaviors escalate. • May 9: Navigating conflict resolution: Skills and tips to practice to positively and constructively communicate with people in your work or personal life. • May 11: A DOSE of life: Increase and balance your happy hormones to become more resilient by taking control and living your life! • May 16: Developing cultural intelligence: Gain an inside view of individual bias to increase understanding and for personal development. • May 18: Strong foundation, bright futures: building a healthy tomorrow. An overview of the parent-infant relationship and its impact on mental health, wellbeing, and resiliency. • May 23: Trying to keep yourself safe online: A roundtable discussion on ways to thwart common techniques scammers use to steal our financial and personal data. • May 25: Health is our wealth: Choices to holistically integrate your physical and mental health in order to achieve optimal health. Techniques to advocate for yourself with a primary care provider, food as medicine, and more!
Two community mental health agencies will be partnering next month to offer a free virtual education series focused on the theme of providing tools for resilience.
The upcoming series, presented by Northern Lakes Community Mental Health and North Country Community Mental Health, is looking to provide insights and strategies for promoting mental health and self-care. It is open to anyone interested in learning more about mental health issues and techniques for building resilience. The series features webinars from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday and most Tuesdays throughout May.
Mental health professionals from both organizations as well as the Northern Michigan Regional Entity will share practical tips and techniques, insights into specific mental health issues, and strategies for promoting self-care. After each presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage in discussions with the speakers. They also will receive access to myStrength, a free self-help health and wellness app.
The webinars will cover topics such as learning how to communicate positively to help others and skills and tips to practice to positively and constructively communicate with people. There will be other topics covered including staying safe online and how to holistically integrate physical and mental health to achieve optimal health.
NLCMH Community Provider Relations Specialist Cynthia Petersen said one in four adults will experience a mental health disorder at some point in their life, yet many of them cannot access the treatment they need.
“Fortunately, people are much more willing to seek help and talk about mental health issues now. This virtual education series is intended to provide opportunities for people to learn, share, ask questions, and have conversations about how to help yourself and how and when to access professional help,” she said. “A wide variety of dynamic topics were selected and people can choose to attend one or all.”
To register and receive links for the virtual education series at Event Brite go to https://bit.ly/3zCwTKA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.