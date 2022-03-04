Northern Lakes Community Mental Health received accreditation for 12 programs it offers, which shows a commitment to continually improving services, encouraging feedback and serving the community.
The latest CARF International accreditation is the sixth consecutive three-year accreditation awarded to Northern Lakes CMH since its formation in 2003. CARF is an independent, not-for-profit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served.
This accreditation decision is the highest level that can be awarded. Northern Lakes CMH put itself through a rigorous peer-review process and demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable and of the highest quality.
The 12 programs receiving the accreditation included Assertive Community Treatment: Integrated Substance Use Disorder (SUD)/Mental Health (Adults), Assessment and Referral: Mental Health (Adults), Assessment and Referral: Mental Health (Children and Adolescents), Case Management/Services Coordination: Mental Health (Adults), Case Management/Services Coordination: Mental Health (Children and Adolescents), Crisis Intervention: Mental Health (Adults), Crisis Intervention: Mental Health (Children and Adolescents), Intensive Family-Based Services: Mental Health (Children and Adolescents), Outpatient Treatment: Mental Health (Adults), Outpatient Treatment: Mental Health (Children and Adolescents), Prevention: Integrated SUD/Mental Health (Adults) and Prevention: Integrated SUD/Mental Health (Children and Adolescents).
Kari Barker, Northern Lakes Director of Quality and Compliance, whose team provided leadership and coordination of the internal review and site visit by CARF surveyors, was gratified to receive the accreditation.
“This has been an extraordinary time. Remarkably, two of the three years covered by this CARF audit happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did we have to provide services in ways we had never done before — with telehealth and new face-to-face safety protocols— we simultaneously had to hold virtual meetings and prepare for our first virtual audit with all-electronic proofs of performance for CARF,” Barker said. “It speaks loudly to how well we adapt and communicate internally and externally, while continuing to meet and excel at the standards, maintain satisfaction levels, and provide high-quality services.”
Consumers interviewed during the site survey expressed appreciation for the way Northern Lakes staff members treat them with dignity and respect and always convey a sense of truly caring about their progress and well-being. These staff members are integral parts of treatment teams and fully utilize their skills to bring consumers special perspectives and insights that only they can provide.
Several external stakeholders and personnel spoke highly of Northern Lakes’ community participation and community events. The organization’s prevention program is an active participant in a wide array of community efforts to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness and developmental disabilities and to provide information about available service resources.
Direct service staff members spoke positively of how the organization addresses the safety needs of the consumers and the providers. The organization is praised for addressing safety concerns through the assessment process for newly admitted consumers.
Local law enforcement has been provided with iPad devices, allowing immediate access both from Northern Lakes and first responders. One of the obvious benefits involves greater access for consumers along with coordination of care.
The organization’s assessment and referral program has worked to develop relationships with various providers in the community and accepts referrals from a very diverse array of sources and also works to accept those referrals 24 hours a day, 7 days per week.Northern Lakes Interim Chief Executive Officer Joanie Blamer said the accreditation reflects the work of staff.
“Our staff does outstanding work on a daily basis and it is gratifying to have their efforts confirmed in this way. The pandemic has been hard on all of us, especially persons served and front line staff and more people than ever in the community have sought help in a crisis with anxiety, depression, grief, and loss,” Blamer said. “We feel very blessed and proud of the way we have been able to grow stronger as a team and stay laser-focused on supporting people across the lifespan in these unprecedented times. It truly has been ‘all-hands on deck’ for almost three years now and our staff has risen to the challenges.”
With offices in Cadillac, Houghton Lake, Grayling, and Traverse City, NLCMHA serves adults with severe mental illness, children with serious emotional disturbance, and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the six counties of Crawford, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon, and Wexford.
To view the full CARF report go to www.northernlakescmh.org.
