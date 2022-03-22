The Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority will be one of the entities directly benefiting from the federal budget bill passed late last week.
Northern Lakes will receive $1.8 million to help with its Crisis Welcoming Center. The funds will help the center achieve its goal of improving access to quality behavioral crisis services in Northern Michigan. The goal is to open the new center as soon as possible, but staffing is an issue.
The center will help people address their needs when experiencing a crisis. That could mean someone grieving the loss of a loved one or friend or a beloved pet. If someone feels suicidal or might hurt someone else, they should go to the crisis welcoming center or they could seek other attention. A crisis can be anything a person is distraught over and is as unique as the person in the crisis.
While a social worker will be part of the staff at the center, there also will be peer employees working too. Together, wellness and recovery actions plans will be developed. Skills to help the person learn coping skills so in the future they have the tools to overcome it.
Likewise, if a parent believes their child needs to talk to someone, the crisis welcoming center will be an option. While a psychiatrist will not be working at the center, the ability to connect people to one is. This new center is to augment the community mobile crisis team, but also, to keep people experiencing a mental health crisis out of the emergency room.
The hope is the crisis welcoming center will be an aid to law enforcement and a possible alternative to incarceration when warranted. Although the new crisis welcoming center is going to be located in Traverse City, there are services already in place to help, including the mobile crisis teams for both adults and children.
