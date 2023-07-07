Northern Lakes Community Mental Authority is holding an annual public hearing seeking public input that will help to shape what it does during the next year.
Each year in July, Northern Lakes CMH holds a public meeting to share information with the community on funding and current improvement projects and an opportunity for community members to give input to help the authority assess the needs and gaps of service in its local communities. This year the public hearing will be on July 19.
This year, people may choose to attend virtually or in person or provide input in writing if they are unable to attend. There will be two identical sessions offered. The first one will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the authority’s Traverse City office, 105 Hall St. The second session is from 2 to 4 p.m. at the authority’s Cadillac office, 527 Cobb St.
Those unable to attend the July 19 meeting may email input to Stacy Maiville at stacy.maiville@nlcmh.org or mail it to her attention at NLCMHA, 105 Hall St., Ste A, Traverse City, MI 49684.
The links to attend virtually are posted on the agency website at www.northernlakescmh.org, under “Recent News.”
