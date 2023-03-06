CADILLAC — Ever since the COVID pandemic, a light has been shone on the issues many people face regarding mental health.
Just because the light has been shone, however, it doesn’t mean the issues are fixed or went away. They remain. For that reason, Cadillac News is looking at issues surrounding mental health and how they impact local people.
The purpose of this is to bring attention to the problems with the ultimate goal of finding solutions, but as readers will see, the problem isn’t going to be easy to address. The fixes will take time, money and other resources.
The first focus point was law enforcement, the second was about an upcoming March symposium that looks to find out what the state of mental health in the community is. The symposium was scheduled earlier this month but was postponed until March 16 due to the weather.
The third is focused on the challenges Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority faces when it comes to providing mental health services to the six counties it serves including Missaukee and Wexford counties.
Brian Martinus has been the interim CEO of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health since Oct. 3.
During his brief tenure, on loan from the Northern Michigan Regional Entity, Martinus said one of the biggest challenges he has seen is communication. In particular, communication about what community mental health can and can’t do and who makes up the priority population for care.
He said there is a degree of misinformation when it comes to what can and can’t be done in terms of services within the six counties Northern Lakes serves.
“Better communication and the ability to educate people in what services we do provide and what we can’t and why we can’t provide those is a challenge,” he said. “We are working with our community partners to help them understand that too.”
When it comes to who Northern Lakes can provide services to, Martinus said there are four priority populations. They include adults with serious mental illness, children with severe emotional disturbances, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and individuals with co-occurrence mental health issues and substance use disorders.
Martinus said many people in the community have the misconception that the local community mental health authority can provide services to people with mild to moderate mental health issues, but that is not the case. Someone who is in distress and they come in off the street seeking counseling and want a therapist provided to them. Martinus said, unfortunately, Northern Lakes is not going to be able to do that.
While they may not fit the bill to receive services from Northern Lakes, Martinus said that doesn’t mean they are not given assistance or help. They may not be able to provide care, but he also said they are not going to just tell them sorry and send them on their way.
“Northern Lakes is a public safety net that can serve everyone when they are in crisis regardless of their insurance or ability to pay. So, if someone comes into the front doors (of a Northern Lake office) in crisis, we will get them the care they need. We want to get the person some treatment and will work with our community partners,” he said. “If they say they need help and are in crisis, we will not turn them away in their time of need.”
He said the Northern Lakes offices should be considered access points. They will assess their needs and if they qualify for Northern Lakes services they will be enrolled in them. If they don’t, Martinus said they will help them get the services they need. He reiterated they will not turn them away if in their time of need.
If a person is not in crisis, Martinus said the first step they should take is to call the Northern Lakes access center during business hours to see if they qualify for services. The number is (800) 337-8598. He also said for people in crisis they can call the crisis line at (833) 295-0616. He also said to drop by any Northern Lakes office or call (800) 492-5742 for assistance in what options are available if they don’t qualify for Northern Lakes services.
To help with those in crisis, Martinus said Northern Lakes recently opened a Crisis Welcoming Center, which is located just inside the entrance to the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health office at 105 Hall St. in Traverse City.
“We are open 24 hours a day and it is a place for people in crisis. We do assessments and assessments for services through the CMH or one of our community partners,” he said.
He also said Northern Lakes is in the process of finalizing a contract with Hope Network to have a Crisis Residential Unit where there will be six adult beds available for people in crisis. He anticipated that it would come online sometime in March or April. He also said the Northern Michigan Regional Entity is doing a crisis intervention unit in Gaylord that could have as many as eight beds available for people.
“They are available to individuals for up to 72 hours. They are designed to get someone stabilized, so we can work with a case worker and get them long-term follow-up care for up to 90 days,” he said. “That would give the person a plan of treatment moving forward for at least 90 days.”
If needed, that treatment could be extended but that would be based on the person’s individualized plan of service.
Martinus said another challenge faced by Northern Lakes is the statewide shortage of licensed social workers and licensed professional counselors and a lack of people going into the mental health field. Locally and across the board, Martinus said mental health workers have large caseloads that lead to staff burnout if it is not managed correctly.
“I think in general, Michigan is one of the lowest in the percentage of licensed professional mental health workers in the nation. Across the board, every organization that does addiction or mental health services, public or private, are finding it hard to find staffing to meet the needs of their organization,” he said. “It has been that way for a while, but the pandemic potentially has made it worse.”
Martinus said the stigma associated with mental health or seeking mental health treatment also is a challenge, especially with the population that is veterans. He said treatment works well, but people need to be willing to get the help they needed.
Stacey Kaminski, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health operations manager for Crisis Services, said there are a lot of social determinants that affect an individual’s mental health.
The aforementioned shortage of mental and behavioral health professionals, and the shortage of beds, all play roles in the challenges facing mental health. She also said the housing crisis and transportation issues also are factors and challenges in providing that service.
“If they don’t have their basic needs met, it is hard to work on their mental health,” she said.
Kaminski said individuals are dealing with mental health issues and also are struggling with controlled substance use. The lack of a residential substance abuse treatment facility is a challenge. Even if there was, Kaminski said transportation would again be an issue for some of the people who would utilize that service.
“I think overall, access to mental health care is a problem. They don’t know where to start,” she said. “They can always call the crisis line, but just knowing where to start can be a challenge for people in our community.”
Martinus said while there are challenges facing the field of mental health services, he is optimistic Northern Lakes can address some of those if not all of them. It will, however, take time.
The problems didn’t occur overnight and the solution won’t be achieved overnight, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.