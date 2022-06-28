CADILLAC — Northern Lakes Community Mental Health is utilizing two separate funding sources, one state and one federal, to address the same need — assisting those in crisis.
In this case, a crisis can be anything a person is distraught over and is as unique as the person in the crisis. That could mean someone grieving the loss of a loved one or friend or a beloved pet. It also could mean someone who feels suicidal or feels they might hurt someone else.
Northern Lakes recently released a request for proposals for a crisis residential unit. Bids are to be returned by 5 p.m. on July 25 and the winning bid will be awarded on Aug. 12. The formation of the residential unit will be paid for by a $1.8 million congressional appropriation.
Northern Lakes currently provides behavioral crisis services including a 24/7 crisis helpline, crisis interventions, pre-admission screenings face-to-face and via telehealth, children and adult mobile crisis response teams, jail services and authorizations for inpatient psychiatric hospitalizations. The region, however, like many others in the state and nation, is overburdened by the demand for behavioral health crisis services which are typically present in the emergency department and/or the jail.
As a result, the residential unit has been identified by Northern Lakes as a critical gap in the existing crisis care continuum in the region.
The residential unit will serve adults in need of intensive crisis stabilization services requiring 24/7 monitoring for more than 24 hours, according to Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Interim Chief Executive Officer Joanie Blamer. The residential unit also is designed to reduce avoidable emergency department boarding and serve as a diversion alternative to more intensive inpatient psychiatric care and incarceration, Blamer said.
“The Request For Proposals released seeks proposals from interested and qualified providers who can help us develop the capacity and staffing to deliver these critically needed crisis residential services,” Blamer said.
Northern Lakes and North Country Community Mental Health commissioned an in-depth study of the crisis continuum of care last year, which was conducted by TBD Solutions with participation from Munson and McLaren Health Systems. Blamer said the study identified the need to expand crisis services and capacity in Northern Michigan and specifically called for Crisis Residential Units and Crisis Stabilization Units.
Recently, Northern Lakes also received state grant funds to open a walk-in Crisis Welcoming Center, which is now open at 105 Hall Street in Traverse City, from noon to midnight, seven days a week, and will eventually open 24/7. The hope is that transition to 24-hour service will occur in the fall.
An open house at the welcoming center has been planned from noon to 2 p.m. on July 15.
