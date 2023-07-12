The chance to see the Northern Lights will be there Wednesday night, but the weather may not cooperate for you to see them.
The Space Weather Prediction Center Project Manager Bryan Brasher said geomagnetic disturbances are associated with enhanced solar wind speed, which is connected to either a coronal mass ejection or a coronal hole. Coronal holes are large areas of weak magnetic fields on the sun that can persist for several months, he said.
The Space Weather Prediction Center named the Space Environment Center until 2007, is a Boulder, Colorado laboratory and service center of the U.S. National Weather Service and part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Brasher said the Space Weather Prediction Center’s primary goal is to mitigate the impacts space weather can have on critical infrastructure and essential services such as power grid, satellites, GPS, aviation, etc.
A coronal hole is expected to produce some enhanced solar wind on Thursday, but the coronal hole has faded over the last several days and so the prediction was for a weak disturbance that would not produce Aurora Borealis being visible over the United States, according to Brasher.
However, he said late Sunday night a coronal mass ejection was observed that may produce minor geomagnetic storming, which could produce faint aurora sightings from northern-tier states on Wednesday-Thursday.
Brasher said at the latitude the Cadillac area is in and with the level of activity expected, the aurora could perhaps be a faint red glow visible when looking north. He also said unless we are having a G4 or higher storm, you’ll be looking for the red “tops” of the aurora that will be occurring directly over Canada. Using a phone camera in night mode or a long exposure shot also might be helpful.
On Tuesday, Brasher said the latest forecast is predicting active elevated conditions but with only a 15% chance for a G1 or minor storm. For that reason, he said any aurora visible in Northern Michigan may be quite faint.
Although the potential is going to be there, Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Boguth said Wednesday and Wednesday night the region likely will see plenty of clouds and on-and-off rain.
“If there are any Northern Lights, they will be difficult to see. That will persist into Thursday, but the clouds are expected to clear at some point,” Boguth said. “If the Northern Lights hang around Thursday night, they could potentially be seen.”
Brasher said it is anticipated that geomagnetic activity will drop from Thursday to Friday, so the best chance will probably be Wednesday night to early Thursday morning.
As for tips for watching the Aurora Borealis, the Space Weather Prediction Center said to go toward the magnetic poles. The north magnetic pole is currently about 250 miles from the geographic pole and is located in the islands of northeast Canada.
With that in mind, the Space Weather Prediction Center suggests finding a place where you can see the north. Given the right vantage point, say for example on top of a hill in the northern hemisphere with an unobstructed view toward the north, a person can see aurora even when it is 600 miles further north.
The next tip is that it must be dark. Get away from city lights. The full moon also will diminish the apparent brightness of the Northern Lights, but not the actual brightness, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.
Finally, the best aurora is usually within an hour or two of midnight, between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center. These hours of active aurora expand toward evening and morning as the level of geomagnetic activity increases.
There may be aurora in the evening and morning, but the Space Weather Prediction Center said it is usually not as active and therefore, not as visually appealing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.