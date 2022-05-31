Northern Lights Dance Academy adds drama camp to their summer agenda

CADILLAC — There are a lot of ways someone can learn to be a performer. While Northern Lights Dance Academy is known for its focus on the art of dance, they’ve now added acting to their summer programming.
Drama Camp has been officially added to the Northern Lights agenda. From July 25 to 29, camp participants will learn a combination of dancing and acting along to some musical theater tunes.
Although the camp is new to the program, Northern Lights Director Elizabeth Dewey said they’ve run a homeschool drama club through the studio in the past. The interest it garnered from the community is what inspired them to coordinate a camp.
“It was a lot of fun, and we’ve had a lot of interest in it,” she said. “So we thought we would do a drama dance camp for dancers who want to try that drama, and drama kids who want to try a little bit of dance combined to have a little bit of fun.”
Last year’s drama club was solely focused on acting, but camp will be a combination of both to give participating kids a chance to find out if they enjoy other categories of the arts. At the end of the camp, the kids will be putting on a short skit to show off what they’ve learned to their families.
Dewey will be covering the dancing portion of the camp and her mother, Gina Dewey, will be teaching the acting. Gina is also the acting teacher for the drama club and has been the director of several other community productions.
“One of her degrees is in communication, and so that’s always been a passion,” Dewey said.
“So not just the drama and acting part, but also just communication and speech she has specialized in and has a passion for.”
The Northern lights curriculum has always been focused on teaching high quality, traditional forms of dance. Dewey said including acting is going to diversify the academy’s programming and show that they have specifications beyond dancing.
Although Northern Lights is expanding, Dewey said they’re still very intentional with what they teach.
“So, not doing 20 different styles of dance and drama, but doing just a couple simple things very well,” she said. “That’s our goal.”
Typically, for camps that have a wide variety of ages, the Dewey’s will have them do different activities tailored to their age group. In the princess ballet camp they ran last summer, younger students and older students were separated in the studio to practice dance techniques that match their skill level.
Dewey said the same system could be used again if they have a wide age range. But registration for the camp is still open, so it can’t be said yet whether that will be the case.
As they plan and prepare for the camp, Dewey said she’s excited to get started with another dance camp season.
“We’re looking forward to getting different kids, then we would maybe get with just a dance camp,” she said. “So the kids who are more the drama kids, the ones that want to be in a play and just add diversity to our studio.”
Those looking to register for the Northern Lights Dance Academy Drama Camp can do so by phone at (231) 920-2322 or email at dancenlida@gmail.com.
