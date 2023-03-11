CADILLAC — The saying goes that everyone is a little Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, which might explain why Gina Dewey receives an uptick in calls from parents interested in enrolling their kids in the Northern Lights Dance Academy whenever this time of year rolls around.
Dewey, who formed the group in 2007 and is its director, also fields more calls this time of year from people who want to know where they will be dancing.
The answer? All over the place. After all, it is St. Patrick’s Day.
On Friday, March 17 — the actual day of the holiday — Dewey said they’ll be performing at locations in Cadillac, Lake City, McBain and Manton.
Public performances will be held at 3:30 at the Cadillac Senior Center and at 5 p.m. at the Lake City Taphouse.
On Saturday, March 18, Dewey said there will be another public event from 2 to 4 p.m. at the academy’s dance studio at the old Naval Reserve building on Chestnut Street.
During the event, there will be something called a “ceili,” which is an extremely simplified version of an Irish dance, where they will call out moves, similar to a square dance. The public is invited to participate in the ceili, and afterward, the Northern Lights Irish dancers will perform.
Dewey said there are 120 dancers in the academy but only 16 are chosen to be part of the troupe that performs.
Dancers chosen to be in the troupe aren’t just those with the most skill and experience; Dewey said they also have to have a desire to perform, as well as parents who are supportive and engaged in the program, which involves quite a bit of practice time outside the studio.
Dancer Charlie Wissner, 10, said he practices three to four times a week at home for about 45 minutes at a time.
Wissner said he first became interested in the program after seeing his sister perform.
“The end-of-the-year show looked fun,” Wissner said.
The group currently has classes in Cadillac and McBain, and in April Dewey said they’ll be opening up a Lake City chapter of the program.
Hundreds of years old, Irish dancing incorporates extensive footwork, leaps and swirls set to jaunty tunes heavy with the sounds of fiddles and flutes.
While Dewey said she doesn’t know exactly how the style of Irish dancing evolved, there are some interesting legends about its origin.
One is that when the Irish were subjugated by the English, they were not allowed to dance in the traditional way using their arms and entire bodies.
To get around this, dancers developed a style using only their feet, so if the English happened to look in the windows of Irish homes, they would see only their upper half, which wouldn’t appear to be dancing.
In the old days, Dewey said it was common for dancers to remove a door or dance on a table to produce the proper cadence and timbre.
In addition to Irish dance, the Northern Lights Dance Academy offers classes on classical ballet and hip hop.
For more information, check out the group on Facebook, email dance.nlida@gmail.com or call (231) 920-2322.
