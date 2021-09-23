CADILLAC — One of the most fundamental principles of joke-telling and comedy is that virtually nothing is off limits, even topics that in any other context are discussed with grave seriousness.
COVID-19 is one such topic, which is why on Sunday, Sept. 25, the Northern Lites Readers Theatre will be making light of it, and inviting the community to join them.
“It’s easier to cope with things if you can laugh at them,” said group organizer Pat Paveglio, who remembers back to the beginning of 2020, when the readers were hosting performances at the Up North Arts Center in Cadillac on a regular basis and were ready to take their shows on the road.
Then the pandemic happened and all the momentum they had gathered since forming in December 2018 came to a grinding halt.
Almost two years later, the group is ready to return to the stage, and they chose to make their “welcome-back” show all about “jokes, quotes and anecdotes.”
“We started thinking, what are we going to do to get out of this funk we’re in? And we thought of this,” Paveglio said.
The “We’re Back and ... We’re Laughin” show will feature nine Northern Lites Readers Theatre performers reading jokes, anecdotes and quotes from famous people in a humorous manner reminiscent of the “Laugh-in” sketch comedy show from the late-60s and early 70s.
The art of reading out loud started sometime “after the war,” Paveglio previously told the Cadillac News, when there wasn’t much to do because resources were so scarce.
People would gather and read books, scripts, jokes and poems to each other. Often, they would be dressed all in black and have only a music stand to hold their material.
Not having to worry about costumes, props and scenery is one of the easiest things about putting on a reading performance. Paradoxically, it’s also one of the most challenging things about it.
“You have to paint a picture just with your voice and facial expressions,” said Paveglio.
Despite having been on hiatus for months, Paveglio said they still have around 20 active members. She said not having to memorize lines is something that attracts a lot people, including herself, to the art form.
When they were still putting on performances, Paveglio said they were drawing around 60 spectators per show. She said they were invited to perform outside after the pandemic started but since they didn’t have a PA system, it would have been hard for people to hear them.
Obtaining a decent PA system is one of Paveglio’s longterm goals for the group.
For their welcome-back show, Paveglio said they considered charging for admission but decided that with the looming uncertainty of things being canceled because of COVID, they decided to make it free.
“We’re Back and ... We’re Laughin,” will be performed Sunday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. in the Up North Arts Center, located at 601 Chestnut St.
Organizers ask that everyone attending should be fully vaccinated and masks are recommended.
For more information on this event or readers theatre in general, visit the Up North Arts webpage, upnorthartsinc.com, or email readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com.
