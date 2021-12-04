CADILLAC —Laughter must be contagious.
The Northern Lites Readers Theatre have decided to follow up their September shows with two equally-jocular performances in December.
This time, it’s a Christmas show for the whole family and, once again, it’s free. They will perform on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. in the Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St., Cadillac.
Organizer Pat Paveglio said the show will be full of jokes, quotes, anecdotes and an over-the-top melodrama, “Keep the Home Fires Burning” by Charles E. Bright, complete with an evil villain and gallant hero.
Northern Lites Readers Theatre is the area’s newest performing arts group. They operate under the auspices of Up North Arts and first performed in December 2018. Paveglio said they were having great success until the pandemic began, forcing the group into a two-year hiatus.
In September, they returned to the stage, hosting a “welcome-back” show chock full of puns, dad jokes and sarcastic one-liners, including such gems as:
• What do you call a flock of crows? Velcros. They stick together.
• What’s the opposite of irony? Wrinkly.
• What do you call a snowman in Hawaii? Lost.
The event went over well, with 55 in attendance, and donations of more than $300 received. Paveglio said the money was used for rights and scripts for the upcoming show. Scripts are $70 apiece and performance rights are $70, as well.
The art of reading out loud started sometime “after the war,” Paveglio previously told the Cadillac News, when there wasn’t much to do because resources were so scarce. People would gather and read books, scripts, jokes and poems to each other. Often, they would be dressed all in black and have only a music stand to hold their material.
Seating for the upcoming shows will be limited. Everyone attending is expected to be fully vaccinated if eligible and masks are required.
For more information on this event or readers theatre in general, visit the Up North Arts webpage, upnorthartsinc.com, or email readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com. The group can also be found on Facebook.
Paveglio said they’re always looking for new members.
“You can be young or old,” Paveglio said. “You don’t need theatrical experience. The only requirement is that you play well with others. (Pun intended).”
The group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month.
