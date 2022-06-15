Northern Lites Readers Theatre celebrating Father's Day with performance of 'Dads and Dogs'

CADILLAC — The Northern Lites Readers Theatre is going to celebrate those special men in our lives — dads, grand-dads, step-dads, father figures and mentors.
The group’s Father’s Day show, “Dads and Dogs,” will include jokes, quotes and anecdotes. It also will include a hot dog with chips and a beverage from Betty’s Little Brat, LLC food truck.
Performers with the Northern Lites Readers Theatre, which was founded at the end of 2018, use their voices to tell a story.
While the point of the performances is to keep things fairly simple, performers often use costumes, props and some movement to keep things interesting.
“Dads and Dogs” will be held on Sunday, June 19, at the Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St., in Cadillac. Come at 1:30 p.m. for the hot dogs; the show starts at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for kids. Advance tickets are available at After 26, Brinks Art and Frame and Horizon Books.
For more information on this event or Northern Lites Readers Theatre in general, email readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com and check them out on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.