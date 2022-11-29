CADILLAC — Fresh off the “roaring success” of its last performance in October, the Northern Lites Readers Theatre is gearing up for one of its biggest productions to date.
The first weekend in December, the group will be performing, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio play.”
“I thought we had a huge cast for the last production, but this one is even bigger — 20 readers!” said group organizer Pat Paveglio. “Nine of them are new to Readers Theatre. This cast includes all ages — 6 1/2 to 78 and comes from as far away as Merritt. ... It has turned into quite a production!”
The upcoming performance will feature live sound effects reminiscent of early radio plays. Performers will use various everyday items to create the sound effects, including corn flakes, celery and a bike horn.
“From the sound of cracking ice to an angel getting wings, you’ll see the life of George Bailey unfold,” reads a press release issued by the Northern Lites Readers Theatre in regard to the upcoming play. “He dreamed of doing grand things but settled for struggling to make a living. Discouraged, he’s ready to end it all until his guardian angel shows him how truly rich he is, how he has touched the lives of so many others, how he really has had a wonderful life.”
Written by Joe Landry, this American classic will be performed on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. Both performances will be at Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St., in Cadillac.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance from Brinks Art & Frame and Horizon Books. They are also available online through the Up North Arts website (upnorthartsinc.com). Tickets will be sold at the door if space allows.
For more information on this event or Northern Lites Readers Theatre, visit its Facebook page, or visit the Up North Arts website, upnorthartsinc.com, or email readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com.
Paveglio said turnout to the group’s performances has continued to grow show after show. The group’s last show, which was a comedy called “Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat!,” drew a crowd of 120 people, which doubled the previous record of 62 audience members.
