Northern Lites Readers Theatre group to perform at Up North Arts

CADILLAC — Reading a story out loud isn’t just entertaining for kids — many adults love it, too.
Last year, the Northern Lites Readers Theatre group held their first Valentine’s Day performance at the After 26 Depot and member Pat Paveglio said it was a “wild success.‘
Paveglio said they will be performing again for Valentine’s Day weekend, only this year it will be held at Up North Arts.
The group will perform “The Long Hot September,‘ written by Vincent Rhomber.
According to a press release from the Northern Lites Readers Theatre, “’The Long Hot September’s’ witty repartee and small-town gossip gives you plenty of laughs and the awkward wooing of two over-the-hill couples make a story to warm your heart.‘
A dinner theatre performance will be held on Friday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. An encore performance with light snacks will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. Both performances will be at the Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.
Tickets for the buffet dinner, catered by After 26, are $25 and must be purchased before Feb. 9. The matinee tickets are $10 and will be available at the door if space is available. Tickets are available at After 26, Brinks Art and Frame Shop, Horizon Books and the Up North Arts Gift Shop.
Paveglio said dinner will consist of chicken Alfredo, tossed salad, breadsticks and brownies in the shape of hearts.
The art of reading out loud started sometime “after the war,‘ Paveglio said, when there wasn’t much to do because resources were so sparse.
People would gather and read books, scripts, jokes and poems to each other. Often, they would be dressed all in black and have only a music stand to hold their material.
“You have to paint a picture just with your voice,‘ said Paveglio, who started the group last October after years of working with Footliters.
Twenty people currently comprise the group, although only six will be performing for the Valentine’s Day shows.
While the point of the performances is to keep things fairly simple, Paveglio said they will have some costumes, a few props and some movement to keep things interesting.
“We’re pushing the boundaries,‘ Paveglio laughed.
Since forming last year, Paveglio said the group has grown very close and have improved immensely in their story-telling delivery.
“It’s just so rewarding,‘ Paveglio said.
For more information on this event, email readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com and be sure to visit their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.