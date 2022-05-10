CADILLAC — “You don’t quit having dreams because you get old.”
That’s the theme of “Potato Gumbo,” a play written by Michigan author Jean Ciampi that will be performed by the Northern Lites Readers Theatre on Saturday, May 14, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m.
According to a press release issued by the Northern Lites Readers Theatre, “Potato Gumbo” is a touching and, at times, zany look at the challenges of aging.
“It’s the story of Gretchen and Thomas, missing handcuffs, and an attempted escape to New Orleans. It’s the story of adult children who walk a fine line between protecting or interfering in their parents’ lives,” the press release states.
Both performances of “Potato Gumbo” will be at the Up North Arts center, located at 601 Chestnut St., Cadillac.
The art of reading out loud started sometime “after the war,” group organizer Pat Paveglio previously told the Cadillac News, when there wasn’t much to do because resources were so scarce. People would gather and read books, scripts, jokes and poems to each other. Often, they would be dressed all in black and have only a music stand to hold their material.
Tickets for the show cost $10 and are available in advance from After 26 Depot Cafe, Brinks Art and Frame and Horizon Books. Tickets will be sold at the door if space allows.
For more information on this event or Northern Lites Readers Theatre, see its Facebook page, visit the Up North Arts webpage, upnorthartsinc.com or email readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.