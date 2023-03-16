Northern Lites Readers Theatre pokes fun of aging in latest production

CADILLAC — While many people don’t like the idea of aging, the Northern Lites Readers Theatre performers find the subject to be pretty hilarious, and are eager to spread their mirth.
The group is wrapping up its season on a humorous note with a “jokes, quotes and anecdotes” show. This one is called “Our Birthday Suits Are Wrinkled and Other Joys of Aging!”
“The cast finds a lot to laugh about as they explore the aging process,” said group organizer Pat Paveglio. “The play is about the joys of aging, and how to laugh at the absurdity of growing older.”
Appropriately, “Our Birthday Suits Are Wrinkled” will be performed on April Fool’s Day (Saturday, April 1) at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance on Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. Both performances will be at Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St. in Cadillac.
The troupe has been growing this season, and four newcomers will take the stage alongside 10 seasoned performers.
The Northern Lites Readers Theatre formed in December 2018 and has been drawing larger and larger audiences with every show, going from around 60 spectators at the beginning to more than 100 during their last performance.
Those interested in seeing the upcoming show can purchase tickets in advance online for $10 at upnorthartsinc.com or in person at Horizon Books and Brinks Arts and Frame. If there is space allowed, tickets will also be sold at the door.
For more information on this event or Northern Lites Readers Theatre, visit the group’s Facebook page, visit the Up North Arts website, upnorthartsinc.com, or email readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com.
Wexford-Missaukee CTC digital media production class student Shawn Phillips contributed to this story.
