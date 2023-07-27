CADILLAC — Auditions will be held in August for several roles in the Northern Lites Readers Theatre’s upcoming production of “Unexpected Endings.”
The auditions will be held on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m.
There will be a number of roles to play for several skits, readings and a play.
Northern Lites Readers Theatre also is looking for directors, assistant directors, stage managers and other behind-the-scenes crew members.
Auditions will be held at the Up North Arts Center, at 601 Chestnut St., Ste. C.
