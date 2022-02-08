Northern Lites Readers Theatre to hold two performances Valentine's Day weekend

CADILLAC — The After 26 Depot Café and Northern Lites Readers Theatre are celebrating Valentine’s Day with a dinner and the play, “Love Letters” by A. R. Gurney on Saturday, Feb. 12, and with assorted desserts and play on Sunday, Feb. 13.
“Love Letters” is a poignant love story told through the letters that Andy and Melissa write to each other throughout their lives. It’s guaranteed to tug your heartstrings.
Saturday’s dinner is an Italian buffet and includes salad and dessert. You may bring your own beer or wine if desired. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; dinner served at 6. Tickets are $32 each or bring a friend and get two for $60.
Sunday’s performance will feature a dessert assortment. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.; performance begins at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Tickets must be purchased in advance from After 26, Brinks Art and Frame or Horizon books.
All guests are expected to be vaccinated and masks are required when not dining.
Northern Lites Readers Theatre operates under the auspices of Up North Arts. For more information on this event or readers’ theatre in general, check out their Facebook page, Up North Arts’ website (https://upnorthartsinc.com) or email readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com.
