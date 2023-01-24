CADILLAC — Northern Lites Readers Theatre is gearing up for its latest performance, and this time the group is poking a little fun at death and how we make our “final exit.”
According to a press release issued by the group, members will perform three short skits, a one-act play and one very short and very bad pun — altogether entitled “Die Laughing.”
The short skits were written by Michigan authors Maripat Allen, a former Cadillac resident, Bonnie Grooters, a state award winner, and the group’s own Jim Smith. “Cheating Death” is a one-act play about hospital patients who trick the Grim Reaper. It was written by Kamron Klitgaard and is presented by special arrangements with Pioneer Drama Services.
Die Laughing will be performed on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m.. Both performances will be at Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St. in Cadillac.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance from Brinks Art & Frame and Horizon Books. They are also available online on the Up North Arts website (https://upnorthartsinc.com/northern-lites-readers-theatre). Tickets will be sold at the door if space allows.
For more information on this event or Northern Lites Readers Theatre, visit their Facebook page, visit the Up North Arts website, upnorthartsinc.com, or email readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com.
