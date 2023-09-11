Northern Lites Readers Theatre to present 'Unexpected Endings' Sept. 16-17

CADILLAC — The Northern Lites Readers later this month will open their fifth season with a performance of “Unexpected Endings.”
According to a press release issued by the theatre group, “Unexpected Endings” is four “delightful examples of how things don’t always turn out as planned or expected.” The evening features three short works by Michigan authors and a one-act play with an intriguing title, “The Naked Man on the Couch.”
The performance opens with a monologue, “Ferenk Zada’s Pinky” by Michigan playwright, Bonnie Grooters. Ferenk, a famous violinist, suffers a mutilation that we expect will end his career, but does it?
Elizabeth in “Spender on the Grass” tries to fight rising prices. Has Elizabeth found a cheaper way to get her lawn mowed? Northern Lites Readers Theatre member Pamela Holmquist wrote and directs this piece.
“Going Underground” by Stella Woituelewicz lets us watch what happens when the ex-husband moves out, maybe, and the new boyfriend moves in.
“The Naked Man on the Couch” was written by Richard Davis Jr. and produced with permission from ArtAge Publications. The “girls” are excitedly packing for a long-awaited trip to Las Vegas to see the shows, especially the Elvis impersonators. They didn’t plan on finding a naked man sleeping on their couch.
“Unexpected Endings” will be performed on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. Both performances will be at Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St. in Cadillac.
You do not need to buy tickets for this performance, but donations will be greatly appreciated.
For more information on this event or Northern Lites Readers Theatre, visit the group’s Facebook page, visit the Up North Arts website, upnorthartsinc.com, or email readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.