BIG RAPIDS — A joint operating involving the sheriff offices from six different counties and two other police departments resulted in six human trafficking-related arrests.
On Wednesday afternoon, the results of two sting operations involving the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, the Isabella, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Osceola county sheriff offices, the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety and Ferris State University Department of Public Safety were highlighted during a joint press conference in Big Rapids.
On July 15, the Northern Michigan police agencies were working with the team from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during a Mecosta County operation that resulted in the arrest of three men, Sonage Azard of Grand Rapids, Joshua Jeffrey Webb of Lakeview and Quinn Lee Rasmussen of Big Rapids. All three men were later charged with felonies related to attempting to meet and engage in sexual acts with minors aging from 13-15 years old.
The three men arrested during the July operation were all charged with a 20-year felony for child sexually abusive material, an additional 20-year felony for using a computer to commit a crime against a child, and a four-year felony for accosting a child for immoral purposes.
The charges against all three men are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. All three men are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On Aug. 24, these same agencies all worked together in a second operation in Newaygo County that resulted in three additional men being arrested for the same charges as the three in the Mecosta County operation. The three men from the Newaygo County operation are awaiting arraignment and are currently lodged in the Newaygo County Jail.
Until their arraignment in 78th District County, police are withholding names.
Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool the six arrests are the culmination of the work of all the partnering agencies during the past few months. Cool said the undercover agents spoke with more than 400 suspects during these operations. Although none of the arrests were of Osceola County residents, multiple suspects disclosed they were from Osceola County, Cool said.
“We learned that predators are everywhere. This is only one aspect of human trafficking. The victims of human trafficking that are the most vulnerable within our population, are our children. This is just the beginning,” Cool said.
Moving forward, Cool said he believed his office and other police agencies will prevent potential victims from future trauma and recover victims of human trafficking. He also said being a part of this type of proactive policing is why he wanted to become sheriff in Osceola County.
Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery. Victims of human trafficking are subjected to force, fraud or coercion for commercial sex or forced labor. They are young children, teenagers, men and women. Trafficking in persons occurs throughout the world, including in the United States and Michigan.
The risk factors that are associated with human trafficking include abuse, neglect, drug use, poverty, and probably most importantly, demand. Without that final ingredient, there wouldn’t be a need for it, but people are seeking it out.
If someone believes a person is involved in human trafficking or is being exploited by it, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security suggests a few tips. The department first says to not at any time attempt to confront a suspected trafficker directly or alert a victim to your suspicions. Your safety, as well as the victim’s safety, is priority No. 1. Instead, contact local law enforcement directly or call various human trafficking tip lines.
If you suspect that any child or adult is a victim, or is at risk of becoming a victim, call 855-444-3911 any time day or night. If the individual is in imminent danger, immediately call 9-1-1.
