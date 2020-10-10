CADILLAC — A crescendo of fall color is steadily creeping southward and is expected to peak in the Cadillac area within the next couple of days.
According to a leaf color monitor on the Explore 131 North website, "Brilliant explosions of color all across the Greater Cadillac Area can be seen from the highways, along the riverside hiking trails and reflecting across the lakes. Varied elevations give us an extended color season."
While that description might be useful for someone that doesn't live around here, all Northern Michigan residents have to do to see how fast leaves are changing is look out their windows.
Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Dave Bowers said with each passing week, Northern Michigan will continue to become more and more colorful, culminating in a peak right about now.
"It's looking pretty close to a typical year for you," said Bowers, who advised people not to wait until the second week of October to enjoy the scenery, as by then it may be too late in the season.
The Cadillac News asked readers to submit pictures of some of the best fall foliage they've seen so far, and they didn't disappoint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.