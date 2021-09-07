When severe storms were forecasted Tuesday, the people of Northern Michigan braced themselves for another potential problem.
Osceola County Mark Watkins said after the main thrust of the storm had passed by mid-afternoon Tuesday, it was evident that his county was once again reeling from the damage the storm caused.
“We got hit hard with the storms coming through. It knocked the emergency operations center out of commission,” he said. “Reed City and Evart had extensive damage and we are running area command centers. There are more calls than there are people.”
Watkins said having the area command centers allows emergency management to prioritize the most dyer calls for help. He said those calls included power outages, downed trees and closed roads. Watkins also said the biggest challenge is when the trees come down they usually take a power line down with them, which means a power company has to come and cut power to the line before the downed tree can be removed.
Considering this was a statewide storm, Watkins said it has been a slow process to get those lines safe.
In Evart, residents stated vehicles and travel trailers were crushed by trees. It also was reported the United Methodist Church had significant roof damage and the power poles on both sides of the historic Davy House were snapped at ground level. Those lines draped electrical lines across the garage, but the historic structure was not damaged. Evart residents also reported several homes had their electric meters yanked off their homes and displaced into their yards.
Watkins said he has been in his position for 24 years and he believes this is the worst storm he has experienced that hit both Evart and Reed City. While there was a tornado warning issued in the Marion area, Watkins said he had not heard of any tornadic activity. The National Weather Service also hasn’t issued any reports of a tornado touching down in the Marion area.
Watkins said Tuesday’s storm and the aftermath was the perfect example of why residents need to have storm plans in place, practiced and ready to go. He said the warning system that is in place worked as it was intended to. A watch was issued, which turned into a storm warning. When the storm came, then a tornado warning was given so people could shelter, Watkins said.
“If they were listening, they should have been ready to rock,” Watkins said. “The problem we had at (the emergency management) office was we had people asking what they should do. During the event, I can’t provide the information fast enough. That needs to come from their emergency plan.”
While Osceola County was hit again, Wexford County escaped Tuesday’s storm with minimal issues. Wexford County Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Baker said only a few calls came in regarding downed trees and power lines. He also said localized flooding in low-lying areas was reported.
Outages were reported across 14 counties throughout the Great Lakes Energy service territory. The areas most impacted by outages are Lake, Newaygo and Osceola counties. Severe wind resulted in many downed trees and broken utility poles. More than 7,500 Great Lakes Energy members are without power following Tuesday’s storm activity.
