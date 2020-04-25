CADILLAC — COVID-19 has forced people to change the way they live but that doesn't necessarily mean all the changes have been bad.
From game nights and watching Netflix to dirt biking and kayaking, residents of Northern Michigan are finding ways to pass the time while maintaining appropriate social distancing.
We asked our followers on the Cadillac News Facebook page to post pictures of the kinds of things they've been doing while the "stay-at-home" order has been in effect; the response was overwhelming and the pictures as disparate and unique as the people posting them.
Just some of the activities people reporting doing were cooking with the kids, doing arts and crafts, playing hockey in the garage, making a sign for grandma and grandpa, sledding, rifle practice, reading a Bible when Sunday School was cancelled, jumping on the trampoline, playing piano, doing homework, cleaning the leaves from the yard and flying a kite.
While the things people have been doing run the gamut, there seemed to be a common theme permeating through the majority of replies — spending time as a family.
