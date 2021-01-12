Northflight merger with MMR leaves Colfax-Greenwood without 'on-call' ambulance

CADILLAC — Simply put, it just wouldn't practical, either efficiency-wise or from a financial standpoint, to have a dedicated "on-call" ambulance stationed at the Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department.
These are the cold, hard facts of the situation but they are no comfort for residents of Colfax and Greenwood townships, who worry that the absence of an on-call ambulance in the area will lead to longer response times and potentially lost lives.
During a fire board meeting on Monday attended by residents, township officials, county officials and others, Jason MacDonald, vice president of operations for Mobile Medical Response, explained why the recent merger between MMR and Northflight EMS led to the removal of the ambulance at the Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department, which had been housing the unit there for several years as part of an arrangement with Northflight EMS.
MacDonald said the reason Northflight EMS was able to operate an ambulance at Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department at all times was due primarily to the presence of several volunteer responders who lived in the area.
As a result of retirements and career changes, these volunteers dropped to less than a handful in recent years, making it much more difficult to run the ambulance with a full crew.
Additionally, MacDonald said due to differences in accreditation between Northflight EMS and MMR, their operations model doesn't allow for (or insure for) an on-call ambulance that can be run by a single responder.
"We have not found that (model) to be successful," MacDonald said. "We think there's a better solution."
Having a fully staffed ambulance at Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department would cost around $600,000 a year, while the number of calls they respond to in the area would only cover around one-sixth of that cost, MacDonald said.
"Rural EMS in Northern Michigan is a struggle," MacDonald said. "But it's part of being a rural community. You can't insulate too far against that."
Some rural communities have paid a premium to have dedicated ambulance on call at all times; in Elk Rapids, for example, they pay $530,000 a year for the service, which MacDonald said is essentially paying to have an ambulance and crew on stand by and doing nothing for a majority of the time.
"It's very inefficient," MacDonald said. "But they've made that decision as a community ... if people in (this) community wanted to create their own ambulance service, we will help in any way we can."
The ambulance that was stationed in an annex building of the Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department has been removed and currently is being rebranded with the MMR logo.
MacDonald said their plan is to fully staff their Manton post and use that as the primary response unit for Colfax and Greenwood townships, unless it would make more sense to request mutual aid from units in Mesick, Buckley, or elsewhere.
Currently, MacDonald said they are understaffed in Manton and are in the process of hiring more responders.
"We're onboarding six now and are interviewing four more this Tuesday," MacDonald said.
As for when they'll be up to full staffing levels, MacDonald said "ASAP" but couldn't give a more definitive timeline than that.
One person in the audience commented that they felt MMR should have notified the community as soon as they started negotiations with Northflight EMS on the merger a couple of years ago so they could have begun thinking about a different ambulance arrangement.
MacDonald responded that there was nothing to announce until the merger was approved by a number of governing bodies. To have announced the merger before that would have been premature, he said.
"I couldn't tell you a year ago we would be doing this," MacDonald said. "It left us with a short timeline, too."
Another board member asked what the difference in response times would be without an on-call ambulance in the area.
MacDonald said most rural areas they serve have a response time of around 14 minutes and to expect response times under 10 minutes would probably be unrealistic.
This information was not well received by some in attendance, including fire board trustee Shelly Bigelow, who commented that she felt MMR should have "done their homework" in regard to the areas they were serving.
"We want answers to these questions," Bigelow said. "We want a solution."
Given the way their non-profit business model is set up, however, MacDonald said there wasn't much else they could do. He agreed to return to the fire board's next meeting to give them an update on how the transition was going.
Long-term, Wexford County Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Baker said it's possible they could renegotiate agreements with nearby ambulance services to improve response coverage in the Colfax-Greenwood area.
MacDonald added, however, that this may depend on if communities that fund those services are willing to stretch their coverage zones.
