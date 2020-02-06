CADILLAC — Northview Seventh-day Adventist School in Cadillac is holding its second annual auction on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at 202 N. Carmel St.
The event will include food concessions, a bake sale, a silent auction and a live auction. The silent auction will include small ticket items, while the live auction will include high-value items such as a 2018 Avenger 26-foot BH travel trailer and a 50-inch Insignia Amazon Fire TV.
Some other big ticket items will include various electronics, a children’s Case tractor and trailer, car care packages, a Bobcat rental, local ground beef, dental care packages, and many more items. For children eight years old and under, there will be a free drawing for four gently used bicycles from McLain Cycle and Fitness as part of their Pay It Forward program.
Over the last few years, Northview has identified the need to complete security upgrades to its campus. Proceeds from this event will go toward these needs. Upgrades will include replacing windows and doors that are over 50 years old, installing a security system, security window tinting, installing a property security perimeter, and several other upgrades.
Northview obtained several quotes from companies and concluded that the cost of these upgrades will be almost $36,000. Northview held a community auction last year, and with the help of businesses from the Cadillac, Grand Traverse, and Lake City area, they raised almost 1/3 of the money needed.
Holly Bailey-Wiltzer, auction committee member, said, “The auction’s most beautiful part is the businesses, community coming together to support one of our area schools,‘ Bailey-Wiltzer said. “Last year, we raised upwards of $12,000 on our way to $36,000 to provide a safer learning environment for students and staff.‘
