MESICK — A wildfire fueled by gusty winds and exceptionally dry conditions made quick work of hundreds of pine trees and several structures in northwest Wexford County Monday
evening.
Authorities began evacuating homes in the area of West 8 Road and North 1 Road, in Wexford Township, around 3 p.m.
Northwest Wexford Emergency Authority fire chief Mike Guernsey said as of 6 p.m., they were no longer evacuating homes in the area, but he added that the situation may change depending on how things went the rest of the night and if winds picked back up again.
“Thirty mile-per-hour wind gusts did not help,” said Guersney, who was aware of at least four structures that were destroyed in the rapidly moving fire, although he was not certain if they were homes or other types of buildings.
Fire departments from multiple counties responded to contain the blaze, including Wexford, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie and Manistee. In addition, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service also called units in.
Three bulldozers were deployed to create a containment line around the fire, which Guernsey estimated to be around 100 acres in size. Four planes also were called to drop water on the blaze.
Guernsey said they’re not sure what caused the fire at this time, but he added that it originated west of the county.
Guernsey said he was expecting a long night ahead for the firefighters.
“We’ll see what the wind does,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.