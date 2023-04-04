CADILLAC — Few structures in the city of Cadillac, or Northern Michigan for that matter, have withstood the test of time like the Northwood Hotel.
Over the decades, the hotel has undergone a number of transformations, although the overall structure has remained essentially the same for about 150 years.
The building’s origin dates back to 1873, when it was announced in the Clam Lake News that a lot at the corner of Mitchell and Harris streets, owned by. G. H. Cook, had been sold to D. C. McKinnon for a price of $1,050.
At the time, it was rumored that a mammoth hotel was soon to be erected upon it — a rumor that turned out to be accurate, as crews began working on the structure soon after.
When the building, dubbed the Hotel McKinnon and alternatively the McKinnon House, was completed in 1874, it attracted a lot of attention, both for its size and amenities, including a patented stove in the dining room that worked without a pipe.
“It became quite a curiosity for the people of Clam Lake,” the Cadillac Evening News later reported.
In addition to serving as a lodging place for early settlers and visitors of the village of Clam Lake (before it was incorporated as the city of Cadillac), the Hotel McKinnon also hosted social events, including a series of dances on Wednesday evenings with a charge of $1 per couple.
Parts of the building also were leased to other businesses, and on at least one occasion, a disagreement led to a physical confrontation.
“Joe Karcher this morning forcibly ejected L.B. Donnelly from the building on East Harris Street, recently occupied by the gold nine outfit,” reads an article printed in the April 4, 1922 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Karcher was putting on a new Yale lock for John Thomson of the McKinnon Hotel, who says he canceled the Donnelly lease some time ago. Recently Donnelly let the premises to C. Anderson, LeRoy undertaker. The hotel management moved the coffins out but last night, according to Mr. Thomson, Donnelly regained possession of the building. Thomson therefore ordered a new lock put on and again moved out the stuff stored there. Donnelly entered the building today while Karcher was doing the work and ordered Joe off the property. It was Donnelly who moved, however, and Karcher says that when Donnelly got up and stopped mixing it he threatened arrest.”
Originally a wooden structure, later a brick addition was built onto the hotel and, still later, the entire structure was faced with a sandstone veneer.
The largest transformation in the building’s history occurred in the 1920s, when the property immediately north of the hotel was acquired and the entire structure was rebuilt and refaced with brick to its present appearance.
In July of 1928, the new and improved hotel, renamed The Northwood after a suggestion offered by E.G. Rice, was dedicated by Gov. Fred W. Green. The structure was said to have cost $350,000 to build.
The Northwood sported a large ball room, spacious lobby, five-chair barber shop, coffee shop and a portico over the East Harris Street entrance.
The building’s completion came with much fanfare in the city, inspiring a 32-page special section in the Cadillac Evening News that featured a number of advertisements purchased by local businesses and residents congratulating the city on its latest accomplishment.
It didn’t take long, however, for financial difficulties to catch up with the owners of the Northwood, and on Aug. 25, 1940, a foreclosure decree was signed transferring the Northwood Hotel to the Michigan Trust Co. of Grand Rapids for unpaid obligations of 1928 and 1933 totaling $63,795.26.
Over the years, ownership of the hotel switched hands numerous times. Oftentimes, ownership transitions also led to renovations and improvements to the structure.
While many dignitaries roomed at the Northwood when they traveled to this part of Michigan, perhaps the most famous visitor was legendary jazz musician Louis Armstrong.
According to Cadillac News reports, in 1963, the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce launched a membership drive that included an event that required permission from the federal government.
The FAA approved the proposal, and on Nov. 4, 1963, a local skydiver jumped out of an airplane above Cadillac followed by hundreds of tiny parachutes. Two of the chutes contained free chamber membership certificates.
That afternoon, a group of Black men walked into the chamber office to claim the membership they found tangled in a tree.
The men were New Orleans jazz musicians and their leader was Armstrong.
That Monday night, the annual chamber dinner was held at Caberfae Lodge. But Keith McKellop, chamber president, organized a ceremony for Louis Armstrong and the All Stars in front of the Northwood Hotel at 5 p.m. so they could make their 8 p.m. performance in Traverse City.
On Nov. 5, 1963, a Cadillac News headline read: “Living legend joins Cadillac Chamber Monday.”
In 1968, ownership of Northwood Hotel was transferred to Ira Sandelius and Stanley Stephan. It had been owned by Mr. and Mrs. George Kelly, who also owned Kelly’s Restaurant at the site of the former Cadillac State Bank on Mitchell Street.
Sandelius purchased the three-story south 43 feet of the property and Stephan the north 28 feet, extending from Mitchell Street eastward to an alley. Plans were being made by Sandelius to reopen the hotel at a later date under a new name. Stephan expanded his drugstore into the new property. Stephan said the larger area would permit expanded prescription and general sales areas.
Over the next couple of decades, portions of the building were resold, one to Sally Arrington, who opened and ran Sally’s Lounge for more than 20 years. Following her death, longtime partner William McNitt sold the building in 2012 to David Artt and Lonnie Burkett, who renovated and renamed the business the Escape Bar and Grill.
It was during the time that Artt and Burkett owned the building that a group of paranormal investigators were contacted to look into reports of mysterious phenomena.
For many years, bar patrons and employees reported seeing figures, and residents of upstairs apartments have seen people, translucent pets and have recorded unexplained voices on phones and answering machines.
“These (ghosts) aren’t scary,” said Artt who added he began having encounters the very week he purchased the property. “Everyone that sees them feels like the spirits are just part of this place.”
The investigation was a success by the standards of the paranormal team, who recorded a number of unexplained voices in empty rooms, captured unusual images, and even witnessed objects and figures passing through walls, said Burkett.
“They said they definitely found enough proof to determine that we had ghosts,” said Burkett, who had not anticipated playing host to paranormal guests when he purchased the business. “The investigation went really well.”
The investigators saw some of the same regular “visitors,” like the establishment’s infamous “lady in white,” in the building’s ballroom, and even a small child on the vacant third floor, which was closed for renovations.
After several years in business, Burkett sold the building and in 2019, the new owners, a company called Val Vista RV Park, in 2019 began working with city staff on a plan to turn the hotel into a mixed-use development similar to the Cadillac Lofts or the proposed Uptown Lofts a few blocks to the north.
This plan didn’t materialize, however, as the group decided instead to sell the building to the owners of the Cadillac Family Pharmacy next door — the site of the former Stephan’s Drug Store.
Although the building’s new owners had expressed an interest in developing the structure into a “boutique hotel,” no formal plans have yet been shared with city officials.
“Ultimately, the new owners are not proceeding with any significant project at this time,” reads a report on the building recently shared with the Cadillac City Council. “Assistance has been offered to (the) new owners and the city is eager to help with any interest in redevelopment of the site in the future.”
This room at the McKinnon Hotel, later to become the Northwood Hotel was the scene of important meetings and memorable parties. For years, the hotel located on the NW corner of Mitchell and East Harris streets, was the most elegant and significant hotel in the community.
