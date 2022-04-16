CADILLAC — The details of a $4.6 million redevelopment plan for the functionally obsolete Northwood Hotel in Cadillac were made public Thursday.
Val Vista RV Park, LLC is redeveloping the former Northwood Hotel and adjacent property into a residential/commercial project.
The Northwood Hotel is more than a century old, and has been home to a number of businesses over the years, including most recently Saturn Gems and the Escape Bar. The upper floors of the building also have been used as a residential space.
The proposed development currently is projected to have 23 apartments totaling 10,692 square feet, and commercial/retail space totaling 1,142 square feet — expected to be used for a restaurant.
According to one of the project applications submitted by the developers, the building includes three stories and a full basement. It was constructed in the 1880s and will be completely renovated. The project is an “adaptive re-use” development that will provide “market rate ... Missing Middle Housing in the City of Cadillac.”
The building interior will be demolished down to the structural components, while maintaining and/or reusing as many of the original architectural features as possible, according to the application. The rehabilitation will include new electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning HVAC systems, walls and doors. All entrances and windows will be replaced and exterior repairs will include brick, facade and roof improvements. Building materials containing asbestos will be abated.
It is anticipated that the project will take 10 months to complete.
Because revenues from rentals are not adequate to cover the cost of renovations to the building, in addition to the level of operating costs, the project will only proceed if economic development tools and incentives available to the city are utilized.
To assist in the redevelopment, council will consider approving a brownfield tax increment finance plan and an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act local tax abatement on the property.
Eligible brownfield activity costs are estimated at $504,210, and will cover selective demolition, removal of lead and asbestos, and public infrastructure improvements along Harris Street.
According to the brownfield plan for the property prepared by the Cadillac Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, the project will significantly add to the local and state tax base. When completed, property taxes are estimated at over $95,396 per year (following the retirement of brownfield obligations) with 40.45% of these revenues going to the state of Michigan and 59.55% to local taxing jurisdictions. The property currently generates $7,940 and without redevelopment, the value and property taxes will likely decline.
Job creation is estimated at five full-time employees with an average hourly wage rate of $13 per hour or $4,160 per month and eight part-time employees with an average hourly wage rate of $10 per hour or $1,600 per month, assuming 20 hours per week.
The OPRA tax abatement will freeze the value of building for local taxes for 12 years but will provide for capture of state taxes to reimburse brownfield eligible activities. OPRA was used for the redevelopment of the Cobbs-Mitchell and former Speed’s Automotive building and is comparable to the Commercial Redevelopment Act and Commercial Rehabilitation Act abatements that have been established and previously used on other projects in the city, council documents indicate.
Council on Monday will discuss and may vote to approve the brownfield, OPRA tax abatement and establishment of an OPRA district.
Also on Monday, council is slated to hold a public hearing to gather feedback on a proposal to create snowmobile routes into the downtown area.
Council documents indicate that the Community Development Department was asked to evaluate potential snowmobile routes into the downtown and to the specific businesses of G and D Pizza and the Willow Market and Primos. At the end of the winter season, city council discussed options and decided to not make any determination after receiving feedback from concerned citizens. Subsequently, several letters of support from area businesses and citizens were received, and therefore city council is being asked to have a follow-up discussion as a part of a public hearing on this matter.
Currently snowmobiles are allowed on the White Pine Trail outside of the city limits. One option would be to allow snowmobiles to use the White Pine Trail within the city limits. This idea was rejected due to the fact the city plows the White Pine Trail and there are regular winter walkers who use the trail. However, there is a wide grass strip that runs along the White Pine Trail which can be used from the south city limit to Cottage Street.
At Cottage Street, the trail would cross to the east side of Lake Street, use a short segment of sidewalk and then return to the MDOT-owned old railroad right-of-way to the south side of the main library parking lot at which point it would go west to connect to Lake Cadillac.
Where this route crosses Pollard Street, there would be a lateral route which would run in the Pollard Street right-of-way to connect to the Willow Market and Primos establishment. Snowmobile parking options along the route which parallels the White Pine Trail would be available at the Willow Mercantile, city property across from Marina Shores Condominiums, and just south of the main parking lot for the Cadillac library.
There is a second proposed route which addresses getting snowmobile to G and D Pizza. This routing starts at the boat launch facility on Chestnut Street just west of Lake Street. This route follows Chestnut to the east side of Lake Street, crosses Pine street and runs to the first public alley behind the Rummel Orthodontics office, proceeds east along the alley 300 feet and then enters the G and D Pizza property.
“While there is no ideal route to the downtown these routes represent the best design alternatives which address the overarching design goals,” council documents state. “It should be further understood that these routes would still have to further evaluated from a civil engineering standpoint, as there may be grade and drainage issues that would have to be resolved.”
The Cadillac City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m., at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 North Lake St.
